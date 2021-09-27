Quadra Island Foundation developing endowment fund, website

As organization celebrates first anniversary, website and endowment fund being launched

Mich Hirano (left) and Jody Rogers (right) of the Quadra Island Foundation accept a cheque from Emily Whitfield of the Quadra Island branch of Coastal Community Credit Union.

On its first anniversary, Quadra Island Foundation is preparing to launch a website and start a campaign to establish a permanent endowment fund to provide grants for projects to help the people, culture and environment of Quadra Island.

“We are grateful for initial financial support from our local government and corporate sponsors,” says Michael Mascall. “A big thank-you to Jim Abram, our Strathcona Regional District Director, the Campbell River Community Foundation, the Coastal Community Credit Union, and an anonymous donor. These funds helped us cover costs to register as a provincial society and as a charitable organization with Canada Revenue Agency. They also helped pay for website and logo development.”

“Our next steps include reaching out to potential founding donors to build QIF’s endowment fund,” adds Matthew Kelly. “We already have $10,000 provided by individuals toward this permanent fund, which will generate the income for grants to support future community projects.”

Hirano notes that in its first year, QIF raised approximately $33,000, with some designated donations to support specific community projects: $2,000 Seniors Housing and more than $9,000 to the ICAN solar panels project on Quadra Elementary School.

“Because QIF is a registered charity, we can provide tax receipts for donations to these important island projects,” adds Michael Mascall. “We are also grateful that one island family has revised their will to donate property to the Quadra Island Foundation.”

Over the summer, QIF’s volunteer board has been working with Quadra Island’s Sarah James to develop a website and logo.

“We’re aiming to launch the website later this fall, and it will provide all the information people need to learn more about QIF, how a community foundation benefits the island and how to contact us,” said Jody Rogers.

QIF is also seeking an additional volunteer with financial and accounting expertise.

“If you or someone you know wants to leave a permanent legacy for our unique island community, please consider donating to the Quadra Island Foundation,” adds Julie Douglas.

People may contact any of the board members above with questions or email to info@quadraislandfoundation.ca Please direct telephone inquiries to Michael Mascall at 250.202.1968 or Mich Hirano at 250.285.3060.

