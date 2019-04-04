Quadra Island ferry terminal prepped for Totem Pole raising

The We Wai Kai Nation and BC Ferries will be installing three new totem poles at the Quathiaski Cove ferry terminal from Tuesday, April 2 through to early May 2019.

The totem poles, which were carved on Quadra Island by the We Wai Kai Nation, range in height from 2.6 to 3.1 m and will be placed facing seaward to welcome residents and visitors to Quadra Island.

Access to the patio area will be restricted during construction and there may be temporary changes to the foot passenger walking path. BC Ferries asks you follow the direction of staff to ensure safe and efficient movement through the terminal.

BC Ferries says it is proud to work with the We Wai Kai Nation and support the Quadra Island community through the installation of these totem poles at the Quathiaski Cove terminal. These poles represent B.C.’s rich coastal culture and heritage, and the corporation is pleased to support this initiative. There will be a traditional blessing ceremony for the raising of the poles, hosted by We Wai Kai Nation, with the support of BC Ferries. The Blessing ceremony will take place later this spring. Details will be released later.

For traffic updates or more information call toll free at 1-888-BCFERRY (223-3779), check their website at www.bcferries.com or go to mobile.bcferries.com on your mobile device.