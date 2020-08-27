Judy Hagen, second from left, was awarded a lifetime achievement award for her volunteering. Also pictured are, from left, Marg Carr, Rick Wall and Fran McLean at a previous award ceremony. File photo supplied by SRD.

Quadra Island ESS director given lifetime achievement award

Judy Hagen’s volunteering goes back to 1948

Quadra Island’s volunteer Emergency Support Services director was honoured by the province for a lifetime of volunteer service on Aug. 25.

Judy Hagen is one of three people who received the Public Safety Lifeline volunteer lifetime acheivement award on Vancouver Island in 2020, and the first living outside of the Victoria area. She has held the ESS director position since she co-founded the group in 2006. Under her leadership, the group grew from zero to over 100 volunteers in four years. She also has volunteered with the Quadra Island Fire Department and the local RCMP detachment’s Speedwatch program.

The award was given to Hagen virtually in a ceremony on Youtube. In his address, Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth said that Hagen started volunteering in 1948 with the Salvation army and that “Judy has been and continues to be a driving force in emergency preparedness and emergency management.”

Before coming to Quadra Island, she lived and volunteered in Invermere, where she held a similar role.

“Judy’s consistent hard work, many acheivements, and mentorship to her peers has been exemplary. I know, like most volunteers, she’s not doing this for recognition. She’s doing it to make her community and, by extention, the province a better place to be,” Farnworth continued.

Hagen’s award presentation can be seen on Youtube.

Volunteer

