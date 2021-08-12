Quadra Island artist prepping for grad school at North Island College

Rosemary Bockner is getting her portfolio together by taking college’s fine arts courses

A Quadra Island artist is working on her brush strokes at North Island College.

Rosemary Bockner is currently putting the finishing touches on her portfolio for grad school with the help of NIC’s fine arts courses.

The artist noted it was valuable to have an experienced mentor and supportive faculty as she mostly works at a distance, with limited time, while raising her child.

“It all comes down to how great the teacher is; they are definitely hard to come by,” said Bockner. “It’s so valuable to work with someone who knows exactly what a portfolio needs to be.

“I told her at the beginning, I need an editor; I need someone to come in and cut my portfolio in half. Every time I go in, there’s a purpose.”

Bockner is now working on building her website, with plans to apply to grad school for next year.

With a busy schedule, which includes raising her baby, Bockner says she’s proof that you can find a balance between life and school to get where you want to go.

“This program is possible with a family. I want other moms and single mothers to know, they can do this,” said Bockner.

READ MORE: North Island College expanding access to computer information systems certificate

READ MORE: NIC honours Campbell River faculty member

Sara Vipond, aNIC School of Fine Art faculty member said it has been ‘great’ to work with Bockner.

“She is a prolific and passionate artist and a great addition to our program.”

“One of the strengths of the NIC Fine Art Diploma program is the diverse student body,” added Vipond. “We have students fresh out of high school, mature artists who have maintained their art practice and enroll in our courses to learn new techniques, and students with families and careers who are finally fulfilling their dream of going to art school.”

NIC offers fine arts courses both through the full diploma program, and also as individual courses, including 200-level student courses, which are open to practicing artists seeking opportunities to upskill, and engage with the creative community.

Explore NIC’s Fine Art Diploma and full list of fall courses at www.nic.bc.ca/fine-art



editor@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

EducationNorth Island CollegeQuadra Island