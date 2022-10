The Barry family and friends attended the pumpkin carving at Spirit Square on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Despite the grey weather, an enthusiastic and strong turnout attended the pumpkin carving at the Spirit Square on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Fun activities were on hand at the pumpkin carving event at Spirit Square in downtown Campbell River on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror A supply of pumpkins was on hand for carving at the pumpkin carving event a Spirit Square in Campbell River on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Pumpkin carving was the order of the day on Saturday, Oct. 29 despite predictions of rain.

Grey skies and a bit of drizzle weren’t enough to deter kids and parents alike taking in the traditional Halloween activity at Spirit Square.