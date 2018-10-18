Pumpki-bana combines with Campbell River museum’s Halloween event

The Campbell River Twinning Society is partnering with the Museum at Campbell River to make both of their fun events scheduled for Oct. 27 easily accessible for families.

The Museum’s Hallowe’en event combines a spooky tour through the galleries with actors in costume, with other activities including crafts, storytelling, Lego play, and a visit with an ambassador owl from Mountainair Avian Rescue Society.

The Twinning Society’s Pumpki-bana event takes the Canadian tradition of pumpkin carving and mixes it with the Japanese tradition of flower arranging, called Ikebana. Pumpki-bana has been happening for 15 years and is in celebration of Campbell River’s sister city relationship with Ishikari, Japan. Both events will take place at the Museum at Campbell River, 470 Island Highway, on Oct. 27 from 1 to 4 p.m.

“It is our hope that by combining both of these events it will ensure that families will easily be able to take in more Hallowe’en fun by attending both events that are happening the same afternoon,” says Erika Anderson from the Museum at Campbell River.

Sue Hall from the Twinning Society is glad that the Museum and Twinning Society are working together this year.

“The Museum at Campbell River’s Hallowe’en event is the perfect spot for our family friendly, fun, and Twinning supportive activity,” Hall says. “We hope that kids and their families will interact with our Exchange students, and learn a bit more about our Sister City, Ishikari, Japan while creating some great Pumpki-bana. We truly appreciate the support of the community and want to share our love of Japan with them.”

Hallowe’en at the Museum costs a minimum $2 donation per person. The Pumpki-bana event is free and will be located outside of the Museum entrance. For more information go to www.crmuseum.ca

