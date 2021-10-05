Project gives community opportunity to learn about and from local Indigenous people

Volunteer Campbell River is holding a series of fall workshops, providing the community an opportunity to learn from and about their local Indigenous neighbours.

The “Q̓aq̓uƛ̓aʔinē sa Noqe – Hearts Learning” Project, now starting its second part, helps build understanding of the past and how it impacts the present, increasing the community’s awareness of that past and creating a commitment to a brighter future for everyone.

The first event is this afternoon (Oct. 5), with We Wai Kai Elder June Johnson sharing traditional knowledge about how wild foods and medicinal plants were used by her ancestors as teas, tonics and poultices to aid in recovery from illness or injury.

On Oct. 19 participants will join Mohawk Elder David Somerville at Turtle Council House to learn about teachings and ceremony. Later in October, Tanille Jonson will help explore the ongoing impact that The Nanaimo Indian Hospital has for Indigenous people accessing health services to day.

Finally on Nov. 25 will be a day of community connection and reflection at the Paddling Together workshop with Kathi Camilerri.

“Join us for an experiential workshop for people of all ancestries, which will deepen and inspire the vision of ‘community’ within organizations,” says a release about the event. “Traditionally we had many, many ways of treating one another which affirmed our belief that everyone is a sacred gift. This workshop experience from the Village Workshop Series will help awaken and deepen our understanding of traditional ways and values in ‘Village’. We will look at how we can make our places of work more like a ‘Village.’ “

“We hope these events will help build more understanding and connections with our Indigenous neighbours,” says a Volunteer Campbell River release. “In the New Year, the project moves to supporting organizations, non-profit or businesses, to look at the next steps they can take in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 94 Calls to Action.”

If you are interested in joining us for any of these events, please contact Volunteer Campbell River to find out more and register.

