Prepare for Earth Day by participating in the Small Planet Clean Up Contest

The fourth Annual Small Planet Cleanup contest is on now, and will run through Earth Day (April 22) and then concludes on Sunday, April 30. This year’s contest has over $6,000 in cash prizes and the goal is to have the entire Strathcona and Comox Valley Regional Districts and surrounding forests cleaned up in two weeks’ time. Photo contributed

For many of us, this time of year is when we are spending a lot more time in the forest and trails around Vancouver Island and are finding that there is a lot of garbage where there shouldn’t be.

April 22 is the 53rd annual Earth Day and everybody is asked to work together to clean up the central Island’s roads, forests, and trails.

Invite your friends, coworkers and family members to do a cleanup to celebrate Earth Day and they could win thousands in prizes.

All the information regarding the contest is on the contest page, https://smallplanetenergy.ca/small-planet-energy-clean-up-contest-2023/, as well as below.

Thanks to sponsors, the 4th annual event will have over $6,000 in cash prizes.

– 1st prize – $2000

– 2nd prize – $100

– 3rd prize – $500

– as well as $100 for the top children’s clean ups and gift certificates for the runners up.

Bonus points will be awarded for entries who must overcome obstacles (ie. transportation barriers, physical limitations or garbage transported across distances or other barriers, etc).

The rules are simple. From now until Sunday, April 30 at 6 p.m.:

1. Take before and after photos of garbage you find and clean up anywhere in the Campbell River/Comox Valley Strathcona Regional District.

2. Submit your photos on our contest page at https://smallplanetenergy.ca/small-planet-energy-clean-up-contest-2023/ (Multiple entries are encouraged).

3. Contact cleanup organizer Tara Jordan for free biodegradable garbage bags, CVRD tipping fee waiver forms, (to waive the dump fees), to recommend areas that are in need of a cleanup or for any other questions – 250-202-7446 or tara@smallplanetenergy.ca.

4. Get outside and make a positive difference by being a part of the solution today. Spread the word!

The event is sponsored by The Web Smith, CR Rotary Club, Island Owl Mazda, Associated Tire, TPH Contracting Inc., IZCO Technology Solutions, Boston Pizza, Waypoint Insurance, Mosaic, Myrica Biological Services, Feller Financial Group, Ranger Forest Services, Steve Marshall Ford, CVRD, Sage Spa, TKS Lawfirm, Twin Cedar Automotive, Solace Massage and Pitch-In Canada.

If any individuals or businesses would like to get involved by sponsoring the cleanup, contact Tara Jordan at tara@smallplanetenergy.ca. Everyone involved with the cleanup, (ie. the contest website designer The Web Smith, the judging panel, the cleanup event teams, and the Small Planet crew), are all volunteers, so everything donated by April 30, goes directly to prizes for the best cleanups.

