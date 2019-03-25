Poverty-fighting polar bear swimmer recognized at Strathcona Gardens event

Sylas Thompson, 11, cuts the cake at Strathcona Gardens on March 25 during an event celebrating his fundraising efforts. Second from right is Strathcona Gardens aquatics coordinator Shawna Olsen. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Eleven-year-old Sylas Thompson cut the cake on Monday as Strathcona Gardens celebrated his work raising funds for people struggling with poverty in Campbell River.

His campaign, which raised more than $30,000 for two local community groups, involved more than a month of daily polar bear swims.

The event on Monday was a chance for kids to enjoy the warmer waters of the indoor pool while learning how they can contribute to their community, said aquatics coordinator Shawna Olsen.

“It shows to the rest of the young group – the young swimmers that come here – what can be accomplished,” Olsen said. “We really want to recognize when somebody goes above and beyond.”

The event featured a toonie swim for kids, compared to the usual $3 admission, along with a free slice of cake for attendees.

Children who gathered for the event cheered for Thompson as he accepted a package of 10 free swim passes from Strathcona Gardens.

Chris Roberts, chief councillor of Wei Wai Kum First Nation, said Thompson’s campaign was a good sign for the community.

“It’s encouraging for the future, this type of understanding and empathy of helping others,” Roberts said. “If he can continue to grow and nurture that, and pass it onto his other peers… then I think we’re in good hands.”

Thompson raised more than $30,000 for two local organizations, Grassroots Kind Hearts and the Women’s Resource Centre, during a campaign that involved swimming in the icy water at Tyee Spit and other locations for 36 consecutive days starting on Feb. 1.

His grandmother, Sheryl Thompson, said the final amount raised will be announced on Sunday.

