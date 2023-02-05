Pottery class shows youth the finer points of pottery

The high winds and heavy rain which pelted Campbell River at points this weekend was a sharp contrast to behind the doors of the Crow’s Nest Artist Collective.

There, in a corner of the vast warehouse which houses paints, home decor and handmade jewellery, a small group of schoolage children got to work on the finer points of pottery, as part of the ‘kids learn the wheel program’, instructed by Noella Jansen.

READ MORE: Highlights from the Campbell River Art Gallery in 2022

“If you don’t know anything about pottery, you’re going to get dirty,” says Jansen, who started the program being the mother of two young children. “I have so much fun. It’s why i started the kids classes. Exposing them at this young age, they can get more of a range they can possibly do.”

Jansen says there are a range of classes which cater to all types of ages.

“We have toddlers coming in with their parents,” Jansen said. “even younger schoolchildren come in with parents. It goes all the way up to adult classes.”

The half dozen young ladies in class sat and learned how to contour clay, molding it with their hands and wetting the pottery wheel and shaping it into things like cups, bowls and just about anything.

“The clay really determines what they do,” said Jansen. “They can sometimes make cups, bowls, even volanoes. Sometimes they just make a hot mess.”

says youngster Charlotte Adams, who took to the lesson like a bee to honey, art is something that makes life fun.

“I’m making a medium sized bowl,” said the 9 year old. “I really like pottery. I love doing art at my house too, so it’s satisfying for me. I love being around my friends making stuff.”

For more info on the Crow’s nest and their classes, visit thecrowsnestgallery.com

Edward Hitchins

edward.hitchins@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

025050

Arts and cultureCampbell RiverCommunity