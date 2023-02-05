According to Jansen : "sometimes kids make bowls, sometimes cups. sometimes volanoes. But sometimes, they just make a hot mess." Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror.

Pottery class shows youth the finer points of pottery

Local kids introduced to the wheel at Crow’s Nest Artist Collective

The high winds and heavy rain which pelted Campbell River at points this weekend was a sharp contrast to behind the doors of the Crow’s Nest Artist Collective.

There, in a corner of the vast warehouse which houses paints, home decor and handmade jewellery, a small group of schoolage children got to work on the finer points of pottery, as part of the ‘kids learn the wheel program’, instructed by Noella Jansen.

READ MORE: Highlights from the Campbell River Art Gallery in 2022

“If you don’t know anything about pottery, you’re going to get dirty,” says Jansen, who started the program being the mother of two young children. “I have so much fun. It’s why i started the kids classes. Exposing them at this young age, they can get more of a range they can possibly do.”

Jansen says there are a range of classes which cater to all types of ages.

“We have toddlers coming in with their parents,” Jansen said. “even younger schoolchildren come in with parents. It goes all the way up to adult classes.”

The half dozen young ladies in class sat and learned how to contour clay, molding it with their hands and wetting the pottery wheel and shaping it into things like cups, bowls and just about anything.

“The clay really determines what they do,” said Jansen. “They can sometimes make cups, bowls, even volanoes. Sometimes they just make a hot mess.”

says youngster Charlotte Adams, who took to the lesson like a bee to honey, art is something that makes life fun.

“I’m making a medium sized bowl,” said the 9 year old. “I really like pottery. I love doing art at my house too, so it’s satisfying for me. I love being around my friends making stuff.”

For more info on the Crow’s nest and their classes, visit thecrowsnestgallery.com

Edward Hitchins
edward.hitchins@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

025050

Arts and cultureCampbell RiverCommunity

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Victoria Shamrocks select 7 local players in 2023 junior player draft

Just Posted

The Victoria Shamrocks’ eight 2023 draft picks were all from Vancouver Island teams. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria Shamrocks select 7 local players in 2023 junior player draft

Artist Noelle Jansen taught the young ladies of 'kids learn the wheel' exactly how to start shaping their bowls, as Lily Spencer looks on. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Pottery class shows youth the finer points of pottery

Forward Ty Smith (#61,in black) celebrates the first goal by forward Dylan Franklin (28, in black) in front of traffic during the first period of the Campbell River Storm's game vs the Lake Cowichan Kraken Fri. Feb 3. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Storm
Campbell River storms to 5-2 victory for eighth win in last 10

More than 100 people from different walks of life gather at Royal Jubilee Hospital for Code Hack 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)
Island Health’s Code Hack returns to help improve health care

Pop-up banner image