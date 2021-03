This poster, spreading misinformation regarding COVID-19 restrictions, has been popping up in communities across Vancouver Island.

An unattributed poster claiming all COVID restrictions have been lifted as of today (March 1) is spreading false information.

The poster, which started circulating in the Comox Valley last week, and has since been discovered in other communities on Vancouver Island, claims that as of March 1, social distancing, mask-wearing, and gathering limits will no longer be enforced.

Black Press has reached out to Island Health for comment.

