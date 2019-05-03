Popular Campbell River Fire Department Open House coming up next weekend

Christoph and Keenan Harris learn how to use the fire hose at a previous Fire Department Open House. This year’s event is coming up on Saturday, May 11. Mirror File Photo

On Saturday May 11, the City of Campbell River Fire Department will once again host their annual open house – and everyone’s invited to attend between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the downtown fire station at 675 13th Ave.

“Once again, there will be lots of fun and exciting events for families, including a chance to be lifted 101 feet in the air with the tower truck, and hands-on opportunities with hydraulic rescue tools and using a fire hose to hit a target,” says fire chief Thomas Doherty. “Kids can dress up in firefighting gear in the photo booth and representatives from the BC Professional Firefighters Burn Fund will be there with mascot Harry the Hydrant.”

In addition to the many interactive activities, firefighters will provide a live demonstration of vehicle rescue at 11 a.m. followed by a high-angle rescue simulation at 1 p.m.

Information displays on hazardous materials response, confined space rescue, the fire safety house, and a fire and life safety booth will be featured.

This year’s open house takes place during Emergency Preparedness Week, which runs May 5 to 11.

“Representatives from our local Emergency Support Services will answer emergency preparedness questions. Plus, BC Wildfire Service representatives will have FireSmart information on how you can protect your home from wildfires,” Doherty adds. “Mark your calendar for May 11, and join us at the No. 1 Fire Station to meet your local firefighters and learn about the many services they provide to the City of Campbell River.”

The department will host a by-donation barbecue with hot dogs, hamburgers and refreshments, with all proceeds going to Cameryn’s Cause.