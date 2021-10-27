Poppy campaign officially gets underway Oct. 29

Campbell River Royal Canadian Legion Branch 137’s President, Comrade Ric Kerr (right) accepts a donation for the 2021 1st Poppy from His Worship, Mayor Andy Adams. The official 2021 Poppy Campaign will start Oct. 29 and run to Nov. 11. This year, because of COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no in-person canvassing. However, you can get your Poppy at any bank, restaurant and business throughout Campbell River. Photo courtesy Royal Canadian Legion Branch 137

Campbell River Royal Canadian Legion Branch 137’s President, Comrade Ric Kerr (right) accepted a donation for the 2021 1st Poppy from His Worship, Mayor Andy Adams recently.

The official 2021 Poppy Campaign will start Oct. 29 and run to Nov. 11. This year, because of COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no in-person canvassing. However, you can get your Poppy at any bank, restaurant and business throughout Campbell River.

