Pop-up Christmas sale has unique, international flair

One of the more unique Christmas sales took place in the confines of 580 Holm Rd. in Campbell River on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Local vendors took part in a pop-up Christmas Market, from 10 a.m to 3 p.m Sunday. Vendors brought a distinctive and unique selection of gifts, each handmade, and each with a interesting and intriguing background behind it.

Proceeds went to the charity Innovative Communities.org, an organization which specializes in putting together projects for underfunded communities overseas, including projects in Asia as well as Africa.

“We didn’t have a market in town this year, so we decided to bring everyone together,” event organizer Jennifer Wade said. “People can come in, have a look around at the merchandise, have a tea and mingle with friends.”

Among the notable sellers were Mark Tazumi and his wife Thanh, who brought craft pop-up cards they had handmade from Vietnam.

“The Vendor in Ho Chi Minh City cuts it up with a machine, but each piece is handmade,” said Tazumi. “We have various themes, including sports ones, cartoons, and Disney.”

Kelsey Moltz and husband Jeremy drove from Cumberland to showcase artisan crafts and artwork, with the proceeds going toward education and healthcare initiatives for children in Kenya.

“Some of the goods we are selling are made by women in their communities there who have HIV,” Moltz said. “It is their sole means of supporting themselves. We have everything from olive wood carved kitchen ware, to stationary.”

Innovative Communities, a charity based out of Victoria, helps projects in many parts of the world, including Vietnam, Cambodia, Nepal and Kenya. In addition, proceeds went to Bridges to Africa, a charity helping entrepreneurial efforts for women in countries like Tanzania and Nigeria.

There was a local connection as well: Caremongering Campbell River, a charity who, their own group on Facebook says, “connect people who have with people who need.”

“Christmas is a very difficult time for many families who are struggling day to day,” said Leslie Field, who sold jam and teas in addition to selling raffle tickets, with proceeds going toward helping local families. “Anything that will help out, that’s what we’re willing to do.”

Edward Hitchins

edward.hitchins@campbellrivermirror.com

Campbell RivercharityChristmas