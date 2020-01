Near-perfect conditions greeted the annual Polar Bear Swim at Saratoga Beach New Year’s Day.

Near-perfect for a winter swim, anyway. The annual event drew hundreds to the beach in decidedly un-polar conditions with temperatures well above zero Celsius and under mostly sunny skies.

Nonetheless, spirits were high and smiles were in abundance as the swimmers dashed into the waters of Georgia Strait at noon.

