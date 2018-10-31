The victim, Mary Rogers, is at the front and centre of the events during the Poe-themed dinner for Cameryn’s Cause. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

Poe-theme murder mystery supports Campbell River cause

Cameryn’s Cause has helped more than 300 families to date through fundraisers like Saturday’s event

The evening was dark, even macabre, enough to leave a pit in your pendulum, as locals filled the Maritime Heritage Centre Saturday night in an Edgar Allan Poe-inspired evening for a cause.

Most on hand were donning black and red formal attire, with a few wearing steampunk-inspired outfits.

The event was the latest fundraiser for Cameryn’s Cause, and the organizers decided to hold a Halloween-themed dinner, put on by Quay West, complete with murder mystery, along with a silent auction.

Cameryn’s Cause supports local families with children facing a life-threatening illness or injury and also helps families with expenses when a child passes away.

This event was a little different than most of their fundraisers, Cameryn’s Cause president Shaylene Harris concedes.

“It’s an Edgar Allan Poe-Victoria theme evening of intrigue,” she said. “People are in period dress.”

RELATED STORY: Campbell River-area resort’s raffle benefits Cameryn’s Cause

At the start of the event, she said there would be unexpected entertainment for the evening, as the guests would soon find out there was to be a mystery, one that had gone unsolved for more than a century.

“It’ll be a murder mystery unfolding as our guests eat, a little bit different than our normal entertainment,” she said.

She admitted she purposely did not find out who the culprit was in order to take part in the festivities, as guests had to work together to crack the case.

“I think it should be very interesting to see,” she said. “Everybody here will have to help figure out whodunnit.”

As the food came out, so did the actors to interpret some of the events around the 1841 death of Mary Rogers, whose death remains unexplained and also inspired Poe to write “The Mystery of Marie Rogêt.”

Cameryn’s Cause had taken the year off from these kinds of large-scale events in order to focus on supporting their families as well as increasing the group’s profile in the community.

“We found out the more we did that, we actually needed to step up the fundraising because the requests for funding were pouring in,” Harris said. “We had to quickly come up with something just a little bit different than normal.”

The planning started in the summer, and the event ended up selling out quickly.

“The community’s been wonderful and have always been behind us,” she said.

RELATED STORY: Cameryn’s Cause supported

Harris founded the organization in memory of her daughter Cameryn, and to date has helped over 300 families, as she adds that this year alone they have helped double the normal number of families.

This has included giving more than $35,000 as of the beginning of October.

“The need is definitely there,” she said. “Our families … are finding us, and we need to be able to help these families when they really need it most.”

 

The guests had to help go through the clues of the case of the murder of Mary Rogers. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
Campbell Riverites get their carving on!

Just Posted

Canada Post strike hits Campbell River

Work stoppage part of campaign on North Island

Campbell Riverites get their carving on!

Our followers on Facebook show off their festive carving skills

Campbell River Fire Department reminds you to change your smoke alarm batteries when you change your clocks

‘…And remember to test your smoke alarms at least once a month,’ says Fire Chief

UPDATED: Power restored following ‘equipment failure’ on Quadra Island – BC Hydro

Power outage affected 33 customers overnight

Kelly Ellard, who killed B.C. teen Reena Virk, has day parole extended

The 35-year-old has changed her name to Kerry Marie Sim

RECIPE: How to make a spooky ‘Dragon’s Blood Punch’

It’s Halloween - and here is a surefire scary drink from mixologists

Caribou maternity pen project comes to an end in Southern B.C.

Experts say work needs to continue to prevent extinction

Spooky or cute: B.C. pets take over the Halloween costume game

Superheroes, scuba divers and dragons, oh my

Canada to increase annual immigration admissions to 350,000 by 2021

The federal government is continuing its plan to gradually increase the number of immigrants it accepts into Canada with a new target of 350,000 admissions by 2021.

B.C. Green leader Andrew Weaver says electric car drivers should pay

Most charging stations don’t charge money, because they can’t

Federal Liberals aim to add personal leave days as Ontario cuts them back

The Trudeau government is seeking to give federally regulated workers more paid personal-leave days.

Ottawa argues one province’s failure to bring in a carbon tax will harm others

The federal government argues it has jurisdiction to impose a carbon tax as it’s a matter of national concern in a factum filed in Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal

Federal government announces new measures for killer whale protection

The federal government has announced an additional $61.5 million to protect endangered killer whales.

Multiple fatalities’ in Toronto-area crash that sparked tanker fire: police

Multiple fatalities have been reported in a vehicle rollover on Highway 407 in Vaughan, Ontario.

Most Read