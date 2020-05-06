Plans in the works to make a virtual Canada Day celebration in Campbell River

Plans are in the works for a virtual Canada Day celebration in Campbell River. Mirror file photo

The Campbell River Canada Day Committee was faced with a dilemma: how not to cancel the biggest Canada Day celebration on the Island?

So, they put their heads together and came up with: a virtual Canada Day!

Almost every event will happen from Willow Point’s live concert with Doug Folkins to the skateboard competition by Boardwalk. They’ll just all go virtually. Ed Rosse/Terratek Energy are creating a virtual fishing experience to take the place of the Huck Finn Fishing Derby. Peir Street’s Reid King will host a virtual market. For Kidsfest, Shoo Show and Joanne Watson are creating a kids show. The Eagle Stage concerts by Hugh Schmid will go ahead virtually as will Tyee Chev’s country concert. Spirit Square’s Jim Creighton and North Island Cruisers have got a plan for the NiteB4 car parade.

There will even be an amazing Canada Day Stay Home Parade. Plus Darlene Garett will host the Rotary Parade. All will happen virtually, even the parachute landing in Ostler Park which will be followed by the opening ceremonies and fireworks which will be held simultaneously with Ottawa’s.

“We will stream through our website, Facebook, Instagram and whatever other sources we can get,” said Canada Day Committee chairperson Carol Chapman.”We are past the brainstorming stage and now working on logistics and it’s all coming together quickly.”

Nobody will gather in large groups – everyone will celebrate from wherever they are. Even the older folks that don’t have computers can enjoy drive-by activities.

“Quality Foods and the city have been amazing with their continued support,” Chapman said. “We are currently updating our website following all Health Canada regulations. This year, families will gather at home and celebrate Canada’s amazing accomplishments handling this global pandemic.”

“We want our citizens to have something to get excited about and figure out ways to decorate their homes, bikes, cars, boats, children and pets in their best Canadian pride. Using what they have on hand as not to cause any unnecessary waste so we keep our celebration sustainable with zero waste – everyone can be creative with what they have at home.”

There is a request into the air force for a fly by and the committee is hoping to get the Snowbirds.

“It’s all very exciting. Our team is brilliant and our community is second to none,” Chapman said.

