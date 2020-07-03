Planning a beach fire? Bring a bucket

“Summer is here and as people gear up for beach and campfires, we can’t say it enough: be careful out there during fire season,” says Campbell River fire chief Thomas Doherty. “Making sure your camp or beach fire is fully extinguished is one of the most important ways to prevent a runaway blaze.”

Whether you’re camping, at the beach, or in your own backyard, you need to have a quick and easy way to put out the fire.

“Many people enjoy evenings sitting around a warm fire, and there are a number of beautiful beaches and campsites in the area,” adds Doherty. “Recreational fires, including camping and beach fires, are currently permitted, but we need everyone to do their part to keep them contained.”

The fire department is often called to extinguish abandoned fires. These can quickly turn into a fast-moving brush or forest fire. It’s important for everyone to follow the rules and use extra caution, especially during dry conditions.

Here’s how to prepare and care for a recreational fire and the people around it:

  • Do not light a fire or keep it burning in windy conditions. The wind may carry embers and spread the fire.
  • Beach fires are not allowed on parkland or private property (other than your own).
  • Always light beach fires below the high tide line.
  • Recreational fires must not exceed 24 inches (60 centimetres) in diameter.
  • Maintain a fireguard around the fire – a fuel-free area where all flammable materials (grass, kindling, driftwood, etc.) have been removed.
  • Never leave a fire unattended.
  • Be cautious when supervising kids near the fire. Teach kids how to stop, drop and roll if their clothing should catch fire.
  • Keep a bucket of water nearby for extinguishing the fire.
  • Make sure the fire is completely extinguished and the ashes are cold to the touch before leaving the area. An abandoned fire can become a dangerous and fast-moving blaze.

Report abandoned fires by calling the fire department’s non-emergency line at 250-286-6266. If it is an emergency, dial 9-1-1.

Although recreational fires are currently permitted, during dry, hot conditions the Campbell River Fire Department may restrict or ban them. Always check local and provincial fire restrictions before lighting any fire.

For more information on fire safety visit www.campbellriver.ca/fire. Find provincial fire ban information here http://bcfireinfo.for.gov.bc.ca/hprScripts/WildfireNews/Bans.asp

RELATED: Canada Day barn fire keeps three Island crews busy

RELATED: No injuries in Campbell River house fire

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell Riverfirefire ban

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Crowdfunding campaign to repair vandalized driftwood sculpture smashes goal in hours

Just Posted

Planning a beach fire? Bring a bucket

“Summer is here and as people gear up for beach and campfires,… Continue reading

Campbell River RCMP outline their approach to mental health calls

Recent events have spurred discussion of police interactions with people suffering from mental health concerns

Campbell River celebrates Canada Day virtually

Three-hour online video of community contributions available at noon Canada Day

Strathcona Regional District community broadband plans are a roadmap for connectivity

Seven communities within SRD are part of Connected Coast program

Canada Day barn fire keeps three Island crews busy

Oyster River, Campbell River and Courtenay fire departments all respond to incident

UPDATE: Military reservist facing 22 charges after allegedly ramming gates at Rideau Hall

The man, who police have not yet officially identified, will be charged with multiple offences

Alberta health minister orders review into response after noose found in hospital in 2016

A piece of rope tied into a noose was found taped to the door of an operating room at the Grande Prairie Hospital in 2016

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

B.C.’s major rivers surge, sparking flood warnings

A persistent low pressure system over Alberta has led to several days of heavy rain

B.C.’s Indigenous rights law faces 2020 implementation deadline

Pipeline projects carry on as B.C. works on UN goals

‘Mind boggling’: B.C. man $1 million richer after winning Lotto 6/49 a second time

David O’Brien hopes to use his winnings to travel and of course keep playing the lottery

White-throated sparrows have changed their tune, B.C. study unveils

Study marks an unprecedented development scientists say has caused them to sit up and take note

B.C. teacher loses licence after sexual relationships with two recently-graduated students

The teacher won’t be allowed to apply for a teaching certificate until 2035

Lower Mainland teacher facing child pornography charges

Elazar Reshef, 52, has worked in the Delta School District

Most Read