Pinecrest Elementary bazaar kicking off Christmas; supporting Cambpell River Hamper Fund

Grade 3 students Kaylis Johnson ad Ava Lucas are asking the community to come down to Pinecrest Elementary’s Kick Off to Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 30 and bring food donations to go towards the Knights of Columbus Chirstmas Hamper Fund. Photo contributed

The children and Parent Advisory Council at Pinecrest Elementary have been busy bees preparing for their upcoming Kick Off to Christmas Bazaar school fundaiser this Saturday, Nov. 30.

Each class has hand cut, made and decorated paper Christmas trees to beautifully decorate and brighten up the school. The Carihi Leadership students have stepped up to support the school by coming to help and volunteer. They came at Halloween helping with any task at Pinecrest’s school dance working in the concession, facepainting, setting up and taking down and are returning again to take on the Christmas vendor event. The students hours they accumulate account as credits for their work experience hours, a real win win for our communities students.

In addition the school will be collecting Food Bank donations to donate to the Knights of Columbus Christmas hamper fund.

There will be 50 vendors/crafters, a free make and take Christmas craft/child minding room so parents can shop without them peeking, a wrapping station manned by parent volunteers by donation and Santa will stop in from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for Christmas photos. He will be available by appointment for $10 for one digital image. There will also be hourly door prizes donated by the vendors.