Pictures with Santa a hit with Campbell River Thrifty Foods customers

On Friday, Dec. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 16 Thrifty Foods Campbell River held a photo with Santa event in the store.

Customers could get their photo taken with Santa and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate and a cookie by donation.

One hundred per cent of the proceeds were donated to the Campbell River Hospice Society.

“We decided to hold our first ever photo with Santa event in store, and we are very pleased to have been able to help raise some money for the Hospice Society, in recognition of the great work they do in our community. We would like to thank all our customers who stopped by for a photo and made a donation,” said Doug Riederer, store manager Thrifty Foods