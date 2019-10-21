Pick up some fall and winter reading at annual book sale in Campbell River

St. Peter’s Anglican Church is holding its two-day Annual Book Sale at St. Peter’s Anglican Church Hall, 228 South Dogwood Street, across from Strathcona Gardens Recreation Complex on Friday, Oct. 25, 1-5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donations of paperback and hard-cover books, fiction and non-fiction, in good condition are appreciated. However they must decline encyclopaedias, textbooks, old hard-cover books, Reader’s Digest books/magazines, and National Geographic magazines. Books may be left at the church hall up to Thursday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Join them at this parish-wide event to buy your winter reading and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and a cookie while you browse.

