St. Peter’s Anglican Church is holding its two-day Annual Book Sale at St. Peter’s Anglican Church Hall, 228 South Dogwood Street, across from Strathcona Gardens Recreation Complex on Friday, Oct. 25, 1-5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pick up some fall and winter reading at annual book sale in Campbell River

St. Peter’s Anglican Church is holding its two-day Annual Book Sale at St. Peter’s Anglican Church Hall, 228 South Dogwood Street, across from Strathcona Gardens Recreation Complex on Friday, Oct. 25, 1-5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 26, 9-3 p.m.

Donations of paperback and hard-cover books, fiction and non-fiction, in good condition are appreciated. However they must decline encyclopaedias, textbooks, old hard-cover books, Reader’s Digest books/magazines, and National Geographic magazines. Books may be left at the church hall up to Thursday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Join them at this parish-wide event to buy your winter reading and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and a cookie while you browse.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rotary adds purple window displays to annual polio awareness campaign

Just Posted

Campbell River kicks off Poppy Campaign

City’s mayor steps up to buy first Remembrance Day poppy

SD72 unveils new logo designed by Curtis Wilson

‘It’s tremendous’ says school board trustee

Rotary adds purple window displays to annual polio awareness campaign

Pumpkin auction still a go for Oct. 29

Vancouver Island Society for Adaptive Snowsports volunteer recruitment session planned

The Vancouver Island Society for Adaptive Snowsports is a non-profit charitable society… Continue reading

Campbell River Search and Rescue to be called in to search for Kelly McLoed

If you come across a groundsearch team tomorrow, listen to them.

VIDEO: Most federal party leaders hit B.C. for last day of divisive campaign

Canadians head to the polls Oct. 21

B.C. mayor apologizes for removal of Queen’s portrait from council chambers

‘I prefer to be inclusive of the many aspects of our history’

Alcohol a possible factor in crash that killed 17-year-old girl near Williams Lake

A pickup truck left the road and rolled over on Highway 20 on the weekend

Rare bird spotted in Victoria draws enthusiasts from across the continent

It’s the first time a yellow-browed warbler has been reported on the mainland of North America

B.C. woman must pay $1,000 after unleashed dog bites another

Owner should never have left Bibi unattended, tribunal member wrote

Climate activist Greta Thunberg’s mural defaced in Edmonton

The eyes on the portrait were blacked out

App designed to help cut waste and grocery bills

Food security advocates say addressing poverty is ultimate key

Report suggests new BC Ferries terminal near YVR

Metro Vancouver currently has two ferry terminals at northern and southern reaches

B.C. scouting group’s tent destroyed by black bear on Thanksgiving

The Richmond-based Sea Dragon Sea Scouts were camping at Mount Seymour Provincial Park

Most Read