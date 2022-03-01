PHOTOS: Wounded Warrior Run BC arrives in Campbell River

The 2022 Wounded Warrior Run BC has arrived in Campbell River, after starting from Port Hardy on Sunday.
The relay-style run is held each year to raise awareness and funds for uniformed first responders experiencing PTSD. It is being completed by a small team representing Veterans, First Responders and their families.
This year’s event started in Port Hardy on Feb. 27 and finishes in Victoria on March 6, a journey spanning 600 kilometres. Tomorrow’s leg of the run will be between Campbell River and Comox, on a route following Highway 19A.
A goal of $250,000 has been set for this year’s run. Already over $85,000 has been raised. Donations may be made online for an individual or directly to the event.
