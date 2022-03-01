PHOTOS: Wounded Warrior Run BC arrives in Campbell River

Sgt. Steve Kowan, Victoria Police Department officer and team member of the Wounded Warrior Run BC arrives in Campbell River on March 1, 2022. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror. Sgt. Steve Kowan, Victoria Police Department officer and team member of the Wounded Warrior Run BC arrives in Campbell River on March 1, 2022. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror. Sgt. Steve Kowan, Victoria Police Department officer and team member of the Wounded Warrior Run BC arrives in Campbell River on March 1, 2022. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

The 2022 Wounded Warrior Run BC has arrived in Campbell River, after starting from Port Hardy on Sunday.

The relay-style run is held each year to raise awareness and funds for uniformed first responders experiencing PTSD. It is being completed by a small team representing Veterans, First Responders and their families.

This year’s event started in Port Hardy on Feb. 27 and finishes in Victoria on March 6, a journey spanning 600 kilometres. Tomorrow’s leg of the run will be between Campbell River and Comox, on a route following Highway 19A.

A goal of $250,000 has been set for this year’s run. Already over $85,000 has been raised. Donations may be made online for an individual or directly to the event.

Campbell RiverWounded Warrior Canada