PHOTOS: Women of business celebrated at Campbell River event

The Mirror’s Women of Business event took place at the Maritime Heritage Centre in Campbell River on March 7, on the eve of International Women’s Day.

About 100 women attended the annual networking event, which was founded by former Mirror staff member Maria Kirley.

Speaking at the event, she urged women to take time to care for themselves, noting that she’d recently experienced the loss of her husband following a battle with cancer.

“Give yourselves time, because you are wonderful,” she said.

The event featured music by the band Easy Street, with drinks provided by Wild Coast Cocktails and Foggdukkers Coffee.

The Mirror’s 2019 sixth annual Women of Business feature publication is now available.

You can pick up a copy at our office at 104-250 Dogwood Street.

