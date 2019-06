Lauryn McKinley was among students who sported decorated mortarboards for Timberline Secondary’s commencement ceremony at Strathcona Gardens in Campbell River on Thursday. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror There were 170 students in Timberline Secondary’s graduating class of 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror Timberline Secondary students enter Strathcona Gardens for the class of 2019 commencement ceremony. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror The Rod Brind’amour Arena was full of well wishers celebrating the graduation of 170 students from Timberline Secondary on Thursday. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror Timberline Secondary principal Laird Ruehlen called the graduating class “an awesome group of kids,” adding “we’re very proud of them and we wish them all the best.” Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

High school’s out forever for 170 students in the 2019 graduating class of Timberline Secondary.

The school’s commencement ceremony took place on Thursday evening at Strathcona Gardens.

Timberline principal Laird Ruehlen called the ceremony “great celebration for an awesome group of kids that are heading off into the big wide world.”

He added, “We’re very proud of them and we wish them all the best.”

