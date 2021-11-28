PHOTOS: Things get holly and jolly at Toy and Craft Fair

Campbell Riverites got into the Christmas spirit this weekend at the Toy and Craft Sale.
The sale was held at the Sportsplex on both Saturday and Sunday. People got the chance to buy some locally made gifts, children got their photos taken with Santa and people got the chance to mingle for what felt like the first time in a long time.
More holiday events will be held over the next few weeks.
