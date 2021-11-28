PHOTOS: Things get holly and jolly at Toy and Craft Fair

Alice (left) and Laura Selby get their photo taken with Santa. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River MirrorAlice (left) and Laura Selby get their photo taken with Santa. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Liz Radbourne gets ready to make a few sales at her booth in the Toy and Craft fair. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River MirrorLiz Radbourne gets ready to make a few sales at her booth in the Toy and Craft fair. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
The Sportsplex was full both days of people wanting to get some holiday gifts. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River MirrorThe Sportsplex was full both days of people wanting to get some holiday gifts. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
The event was one of the first holiday events of the season. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River MirrorThe event was one of the first holiday events of the season. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Locally made toys and crafts were available both days at the Sportsplex. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River MirrorLocally made toys and crafts were available both days at the Sportsplex. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Lauren Light sells her handmade wares at the event. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River MirrorLauren Light sells her handmade wares at the event. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror

Campbell Riverites got into the Christmas spirit this weekend at the Toy and Craft Sale.

The sale was held at the Sportsplex on both Saturday and Sunday. People got the chance to buy some locally made gifts, children got their photos taken with Santa and people got the chance to mingle for what felt like the first time in a long time.

More holiday events will be held over the next few weeks.

Tony’s striking up the accordian and helping the museum jumpstart the holidays


