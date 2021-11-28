PHOTOS: Things get holly and jolly at Toy and Craft Fair

Alice (left) and Laura Selby get their photo taken with Santa. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror Liz Radbourne gets ready to make a few sales at her booth in the Toy and Craft fair. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror The Sportsplex was full both days of people wanting to get some holiday gifts. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror The event was one of the first holiday events of the season. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror Locally made toys and crafts were available both days at the Sportsplex. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror Lauren Light sells her handmade wares at the event. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror

Campbell Riverites got into the Christmas spirit this weekend at the Toy and Craft Sale.

The sale was held at the Sportsplex on both Saturday and Sunday. People got the chance to buy some locally made gifts, children got their photos taken with Santa and people got the chance to mingle for what felt like the first time in a long time.

More holiday events will be held over the next few weeks.

RELATED: Create community connection, one link at a time

Tony’s striking up the accordian and helping the museum jumpstart the holidays



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCommmunityHolidays and Seasonal Events