PHOTOS: Oh my ‘gourd’

Campbell River’s annual pumpkin tossing event was a smashing success.

Local firefighters accepted donations of the seasonal gourds, piled them onto an 87-foot tall crane and let them drop to the delight of all who gathered at the Strathcona Gardens parking lot on Saturday, November 6.

Scott Kobus, who is an executive with the Campbell River firefighters said it was the fifth year the organization has run the event, although it has been run regionally for longer than that.

Everyone who dropped off pumpkins was encouraged to donate a bit of money, which will go towards the BC Professional Firefighters Burn Fund and other local charities.

The event was extremely popular for viewers of all ages.

“It’s been fantastic, the community support is great,” Kobus said.

“And it gets the pumpkins where they need to be – in the landfill versus on the side of the road just rotting away.”

The smashed remains will be transported by Upland Contracting to the Comox Strathcona Waste Management composting facility in Cumberland.

Kobus estimated that firefighters tossed over 500 pumpkins.

It wasn’t just the audience having an awesome time.

“Under the masks we’re smiling away,” Kobus said. “We enjoy it.

“We like to get out in the community and be a part of it, because we live here as well.”



