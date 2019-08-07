Campbell Riverite Brian Kruse’s puppy Striker, a seven-month-old Shetland sheep dog, won Best Puppy in Show at the Campbell River Dog Fanciers Society event at Nunns Creek Park over the August long weekend. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

PHOTOS: Nunn’s Park goes to the dogs

Campbell River Dog Fanciers Society hosts annual show

Nunn’s Park was transformed from baseball diamonds into a dog show arena as the Campbell River Dog Fanciers Society hosted its annual dog show over the long weekend.

The event, which featured conformation, obedience trials and rally obedience trials, kicks off the Island circuit.

Competitions in Courtenay and Victoria will wrap up the circuit.

RELATED: More than 200 take part in annual Campbell River dog show

RELATED: Campbell River Dog Fanciers host annual show

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The contestants line up to hear the results of Best in Show at the Campbell River Dog Fanciers Society event at Nunns Creek Park over the August long weekend. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Louise Baldock reacts to her Dalmation ‘Rockie’ winning Best in Show at the Campbell River Dog Fanciers Society event at Nunns Creek Park over the August long weekend. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
Temperatures to reach 29 C in Campbell River today

Just Posted

Temperatures to reach 29 C in Campbell River today

Humidex to reach 32 C – Environment Canada

PHOTOS: Nunn’s Park goes to the dogs

Campbell River Dog Fanciers Society hosts annual show

handyDART service gets scheduling boost

Weekday service now available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

VIDEO: Vancouver Island wood carvers join forces

Create benches for Brown’s Bay Resort exposition

Emergency crews attend logging truck rollover north of Campbell River

Single-lane alternating traffic resumed by early afternoon

VIDEO: Prince Charles might have cameo in next James Bond film

‘Bond 25,’ the final film to feature Daniel Craig, coming to theatres in April 2020

VIDEO: Bear won’t be euthanized after biting toddler at B.C. zoo

Two-year-old girl flown to hospital after black bear bites her arm at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Two heat record broken in B.C. as summer heats up

Heat warnings abound across the province

Three southern resident killer whales declared dead plunging population to 73

Experts had expressed fear after two southern resident killer whales, J17 and K25, hadn’t been seen for a few months

Wildfire in the South Okanagan grows to 600 hectares

Eagle Bluff wildfire in the Gallagher Lake region considered out of control

RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemegelsky are wanted for three deaths

Traffic flagger escapes abduction attempt in northern B.C.

RCMP looking for Caucasian man with no accent

Woman files suit on behalf of Canadians affected by Capital One data breach

Suit seeks compensation for Canadians who applied for credit cards from Capital One between 2005 and 2019

Off-duty cop spots cannabis growing during Revelstoke garden tour

Police seized marijuana plants after Mountie on a day off spots something out of place

Most Read