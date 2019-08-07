Campbell Riverite Brian Kruse’s puppy Striker, a seven-month-old Shetland sheep dog, won Best Puppy in Show at the Campbell River Dog Fanciers Society event at Nunns Creek Park over the August long weekend. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
PHOTOS: Nunn’s Park goes to the dogs
Campbell River Dog Fanciers Society hosts annual show
Nunn’s Park was transformed from baseball diamonds into a dog show arena as the Campbell River Dog Fanciers Society hosted its annual dog show over the long weekend.
The event, which featured conformation, obedience trials and rally obedience trials, kicks off the Island circuit.
Competitions in Courtenay and Victoria will wrap up the circuit.
@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
The contestants line up to hear the results of Best in Show at the Campbell River Dog Fanciers Society event at Nunns Creek Park over the August long weekend. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Louise Baldock reacts to her Dalmation ‘Rockie’ winning Best in Show at the Campbell River Dog Fanciers Society event at Nunns Creek Park over the August long weekend. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror