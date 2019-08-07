PHOTOS: Nunn’s Park goes to the dogs

Campbell Riverite Brian Kruse’s puppy Striker, a seven-month-old Shetland sheep dog, won Best Puppy in Show at the Campbell River Dog Fanciers Society event at Nunns Creek Park over the August long weekend. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Nunn’s Park was transformed from baseball diamonds into a dog show arena as the Campbell River Dog Fanciers Society hosted its annual dog show over the long weekend.

The event, which featured conformation, obedience trials and rally obedience trials, kicks off the Island circuit.

Competitions in Courtenay and Victoria will wrap up the circuit.

The contestants line up to hear the results of Best in Show at the Campbell River Dog Fanciers Society event at Nunns Creek Park over the August long weekend. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror