PHOTOS: NIC tourism and hospitality students serve up Fall Feast

From left, Rakshid Shetty and Aishwarya Srivasdava work on preparing desserts ahead of the Autumn Harvest Dinner at North Island College on Oct. 25, 2019 in the school’s new training kitchen. The class gives tourism and hospitality students the chance to experience the kitchen side of the industry as they prepare and serve an all-you-can-eat autumn-themed buffet to paying members of the community. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror Rakshid Shetty sorts through fresh strawberries, picking only the finest to cut as garnish for desserts. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror Aishwarya Srivasdava sorts through mint leaves to use as garnish on the desserts. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror A tray of panna cotta and strawberry coulis desserts sits in the kitchen ahead of the Autumn Harvest Dinner buffet on Oct. 25, 2019 at North Island College in Campbell River, B.C. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror Dhanjay Bhadoo sorts cheeses onto a wooden board for a charcuterie board appetizer. Bhadoo is a tourism and hospitality student at North Island College. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror The finished charcuterie board. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror Pedro Caraballo Acosta, a NIC tourism instructor and event coordinator explains a food prep process to student Dhananjay Bhadoo in North Island College’s new teaching kitchen ahead of the Autumn Harvest Dinner on Oct. 25, 2019. The event gives tourism and hospitality students a chance to experience the kitchen side of the industry. Caraballo Acosta says he doesn’t graduate specialists, he graduates generalists. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror The tables are set for the first Autumn Harvest Dinner in North Island College’s new teaching kitchen and restaurant, The Bistro. The event was sold-out. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror A sampling of the dinner fare. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

North Island College tourism and hospitality students got a taste of life in the kitchen at the Autumn Harvest Dinner in Campbell River on Friday.

A handful of students served and prepared a fall-themed feast to members of the community during the first of two all-you-can-eat buffets at NIC’s newly renovated teaching kitchen and restaurant, The Bistro.

Students were busy laying out charcuterie boards, picking fresh mint and chopping fruit and vegetables for the meal.

The menu was a celebration of fall comfort food with classics like roasted garlic mashed potatoes, butternut squash soup and caesar salad. Other dishes got fun twists like roasted chicken breast with chorizo stuffing and citrus cream sauce, grilled salmon with maple glaze and fresh pineapple salsa and crab cakes with fresh pico de gallo.

Students, overseen by NIC tourism and hospitality management instructor Pedro Caraballo Acosta, served the buffet to a sold-out seating at The Bistro.

Caraballo Acosta said the class is all about the service side of the industry and gives students a taste of what working in a commercial kitchen is like.

He says students graduate as generalists rather than specialists.

“They (industry companies) expect us to send someone that will hit the ground running at a reasonable speed,” he said. “The industry is extremely fast-paced.”

There is one more event this fall with a different batch of students and a new menu. Tickets are still available for the Nov. 15 seating from 6- 8 p.m.

“We look forward to hosting these dinners every year and it’s even more exciting to be able to greet our guests in The Bistro,” he said. “We’ve very excited for the community to come and dine with us.”

November’s menu will look a lot different from the fare served in October.

The spread will include Angus beef cheese spheres, salmon croquette, sea scallop and potato, fish wrap and bread roll for starters; chicken vegetable/rice broth and fish chowder for soups; king caesar, spicy tuna pasta, red and green coleslaw and chicken curry for salads; sweet and sour pork tenderloin, salmon and Hollandaise sauce, breaded chicken breast and provolone cheese/ black forest ham, and sausage stuffing for mains, mashed and waffle potato, black and white rice, maple carrot, broccoli and cheese, mushrooms and onion and mediterranean style cauliflower for sides; and wafer chocolate mousse brownie, key lime pie shot, empire pastry and new fashion yoghurt fruit delight for dessert.

