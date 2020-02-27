Kindergarten students in the Campbell River School District celebrated their 100th day of school by making necklaces. Photo by Campbell River School District – Facebook

PHOTOS: Kindergarteners celebrate 100 days of school in Campbell River School District

Activities ranged from a pyjama party to necklace building

As Grade 12 students in the Campbell River School District count down the days until graduation, the district’s youngest learners just celebrated their own milestone.

Kindergarten students across the district celebrated their 100th day of school earlier this month.

The milestone was marked on Feb. 13 with different activities in each classroom.

At École des Deux Mondes in Campbell River, students celebrated with a pyjama day and made “100th day” necklaces, School District 72 said in a social media post.

Meanwhile, in Sayward, students took part in challenges to see what they could build with 100 cups or 100 foam blocks. They also rolled dice in a math game to earn a score of 100.

Check out more photos from the day below:

Campbell River School District 72

Kindergarten students at Ecole des Deux Mondes celebrated their 100th day of school with a pyjama party. Photo by Campbell River School District – Facebook

Kindergarten students in Sayward celebrated their 100th day of school by seeing what they could make with 100 cups. Photo by Campbell River School District – Facebook

Kindergarten students in the Campbell River School District celebrated their 100th day of school by making necklaces. Photo by Campbell River School District – Facebook

