PHOTOS: Highland Gathering showcases Scottish heritage and tradition

Saturday’s rainstorms held off for long enough for a successful Highland Gathering at Nunns Creek Park in Campbell River.
After a pancake breakfast hosted by the Campbell River Fire Department, solo piping and drumming competitions saw the sounds of Scotland echoe the park. Then opening ceremonies were held featuring a performance by several massed bands playing together.
Heavy games showcased the strength and determination of its contestants, who threw stones and other heavy weights as per tradition.
