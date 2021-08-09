PHOTOS: Highland Gathering showcases Scottish heritage and tradition

Massed bands participate in the Campbell River Highland Gathering opening ceremony on Aug. 7. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.Massed bands participate in the Campbell River Highland Gathering opening ceremony on Aug. 7. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Bands stage for the Campbell River Highland Gathering opening ceremony on Aug. 7.P hoto by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.Bands stage for the Campbell River Highland Gathering opening ceremony on Aug. 7.P hoto by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
A participant of the Highland Games throws a stone on Aug. 7. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.A participant of the Highland Games throws a stone on Aug. 7. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
A participant of the Highland Games prepares to throw a heavy weight on Aug. 7. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.A participant of the Highland Games prepares to throw a heavy weight on Aug. 7. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
A participant of the Highland Games throws a stone on Aug. 7. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.A participant of the Highland Games throws a stone on Aug. 7. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

Saturday’s rainstorms held off for long enough for a successful Highland Gathering at Nunns Creek Park in Campbell River.

After a pancake breakfast hosted by the Campbell River Fire Department, solo piping and drumming competitions saw the sounds of Scotland echoe the park. Then opening ceremonies were held featuring a performance by several massed bands playing together.

Heavy games showcased the strength and determination of its contestants, who threw stones and other heavy weights as per tradition.

