PHOTOS: Highland Gathering showcases Scottish heritage and tradition

Massed bands participate in the Campbell River Highland Gathering opening ceremony on Aug. 7. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror. A participant of the Highland Games throws a stone on Aug. 7. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

Saturday’s rainstorms held off for long enough for a successful Highland Gathering at Nunns Creek Park in Campbell River.

After a pancake breakfast hosted by the Campbell River Fire Department, solo piping and drumming competitions saw the sounds of Scotland echoe the park. Then opening ceremonies were held featuring a performance by several massed bands playing together.

Heavy games showcased the strength and determination of its contestants, who threw stones and other heavy weights as per tradition.

