PHOTOS: Heavy Games athletes put on a show

Ray Siochowicz competes in the sheaf toss during the Heavy Games at the Campbell River Highland Gathering on Aug. 11, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

The chants grow louder as they continue. In a far corner of Nunns Creek Park, Jaime Clark of Calgary, Alta., and Kristine Rothwell of Rathdrum, Idaho, take turns picking up a 145-lb atlas stone, lifting it over a bar, and dropping it for the other to return.

They go on like this for an impossibly long time, hugging the stone and pushing it over the bar to the other person.

Finally Clark holds up her hand. She’s done.

The women were members of an elite crew of athletes that put on a show at the Heavy Games last weekend.

The atlas stone challenge was just one of a slate of events making up the Heavy Games at the second annual Campbell River Highland Gathering. Athletes competed in feats of strength and skill over three days.

Other events included the sheaf challenge, the caber toss, keg for height and more.

Also part of the Highland Gathering was Highland Dancing, Pipe and Drums, and the Celts Have Talent competition.

The Highland Gathering shared a venue with Logger Sports at this year’s SalmonFest.

