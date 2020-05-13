PHOTOS: Growing a gratitude garden

Cedar School students have started a gratitude garden at the Campbell River Hospital. They’ve assembled painted rocks and shells with positive messages just outside the front doors and are encouraging other students to add to the collection. The rocks are seen here on May 10, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror Cedar School students have started a gratitude garden at the Campbell River Hospital. They’ve assembled painted rocks and shells with positive messages just outside the front doors and are encouraging other students to add to the collection. The rocks are seen here on May 10, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror Cedar School students have started a gratitude garden at the Campbell River Hospital. They’ve assembled painted rocks and shells with positive messages just outside the front doors and are encouraging other students to add to the collection. The rocks are seen here on May 10, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Cedar Elementary School students are growing something different this spring. They began a gratitude garden at the Campbell River Hospital last week.

With permission from the hospital, the rock garden is taking shape just outside the main entrance, in the centre of the traffic circle.

In a video shared on the Campbell River School District’s social media, Cedar announced it was challenging other schools in the district to take part and add their own. The goal, the video says, is to make people smile.

“We can’t wait to see what Cedar Seahawks and others are coming up with,” it says. “Let’s spread cheer.”

What started as just a handful of beautifully painted rocks has grown into a collection of more than 20 pieces of rock and shell art.

From its size, to the colour, to the message, each rock is unique.

Students who add their own creations are encouraged to send a picture to their teachers for a future school district slideshow.

Campbell RiverCampbell River School District 72Coronavirus