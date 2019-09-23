PHOTOS: Fall Festival blends Haig-Brown’s passions

Pauline Humphrey demonstrates fly fishing during the Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House in Campbell River, B.C. on Sept. 22, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Festival attendees listen to a picture book reading during ‘Storytelling in the Woods’. The event was part of the Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House in Campbell River, B.C. on Sept. 22, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Attendees line up for Jennifer Butler’s reading of ‘Boom & Bust: the Resilient Women of Historic Telegraph Cove’ during the Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House in Campbell River, B.C. on Sept. 22, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Edith Stewart of the Midnight Shuttles Spinning and Weaving Guild demonstrates spinning during the Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House in Campbell River, B.C. on Sept. 22, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Alex Witcombe works on a driftwood sculpture during the Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House in Campbell River, B.C. on Sept. 22, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Guided tours of Haig-Brown House ended in the study during the Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House in Campbell River, B.C. on Sept. 22, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Festival goers roast marshmallows with the Destination Campbell River team during the Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House in Campbell River, B.C. on Sept. 22, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
On the final day of summer, crowds gathered at the Haig-Brown House in Campbell River for a celebration of Rivers Day. The Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House melds together environmental stewardship, fly fishing and the arts.

This year, there were guided tours of Haig-Brown House, a guided walk in the watershed, book readings, a preview of a local filmmaker’s upcoming work, the presentation of the City of Campbell River’s Stewardship Awards, fly fishing and artist demonstrations, along with local food and artisans.

Haig-Brown House, located in the north end of town, is now a historic site, but was once home to Ann Elmore and Roderick Haig-Brown. The couple was well-known for their work in the community. Elmore was a local librarian and aided women in need. Haig-Brown was an avid fly fisherman, conservationist, author and magistrate.

In a true embrace of nature, fly fishing demonstrations were interrupted when reports of a bear and her cub were spotted on the property. People made themselves scarce and the area was left to the bears.

