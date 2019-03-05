PHOTOS: Dozens of cakes donated for anti-poverty fundraiser at Campbell River school

Ripple Rock Elementary raises more than $500 for Sylas Thompson’s polar bear swim campaign

Dozens of delicious cakes were arrayed across tables at Ripple Rock Elementary on Friday as part of a fundraiser for local anti-poverty groups.

In total, the cake walk raised $504, said principal Lorill Vining. Students bought tickets for $1 each, many donating more. Every student got to take part, Vining said.

The event was organized by Indigenous support teacher Kim Rennie and Indigenous education assistant Peggy Dick. Scarlette Henderson, a Ripple Rock student, came up with the idea.

About 58 cakes and other goodies were donated by staff and families of some students. It worked out to three cakes per class, with leftovers divided up and shared so everyone got a piece, said Vining. There was also a crate of apples available.

The game works like musical chairs, with students walking around a carpet while music plays. When the music stops, the student standing on a winning letter of the alphabet – which is drawn from a hat – gets to choose a cake.

The funds went towards a polar bear swim campaign launched by 11-year-old Sylas Thompson, a former Ripple Rock student who pledged to take a daily plunge in the ocean until he raised $30,000 for Grassroots Kind Hearts and the Women’s Resource Centre, two local groups that support people struggling with poverty.

On Monday, he announced that he had reached his goal.

Polar bear swimmer Sylas Thompson at Ripple Rock Elementary in Campbell River, where staff and families of students donated cakes and other goodies for a cake walk. The contest raised more than $500 towards Thompson’s fundraiser for two anti-poverty groups in Campbell River. Photo by Lorill Vining

