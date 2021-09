Visitors to the North Island Cruisers Show n’ Shine checking out some classic rides in downtown Campbell River on Sept. 5, 2021. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror. Richard Skoczylas with his replica 1958 Porsche 356 at the North Island Cruisers Show n’ Shine in downtown Campbell River on Sept. 5, 2021. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror. Dave Dickerson and Teri Barr with their 1917 Model T Roadster Pickup at the North Island Cruisers Show n’ Shine in downtown Campbell River on Sept. 5, 2021. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror. Rob Johnson with his 1956 Ford Fairlane Club Sedan at the North Island Cruisers Show n’ Shine in downtown Campbell River on Sept. 5, 2021. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror. Visitors to the North Island Cruisers Show n’ Shine checking out some classic rides in downtown Campbell River on Sept. 5, 2021. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror. Visitors to the North Island Cruisers Show n’ Shine checking out some classic rides in downtown Campbell River on Sept. 5, 2021. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror. Visitors to the North Island Cruisers Show n’ Shine checking out some classic rides in downtown Campbell River on Sept. 5, 2021. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror. Garf Baxandall with his replica 1965 Shelby Cobra at the North Island Cruisers Show n’ Shine in downtown Campbell River on Sept. 5, 2021. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

Downtown Campbell River was alive on Sunday, Sept. 5, as members of the North Island Cruisers lined the streets with their classic rides.

The event followed a cruise on Saturday, where cars were driven around town in style.

See our photos of some of these beautiful cars!