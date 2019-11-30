PHOTOS: City’s gingerbread house contest winners crowned

Sydney Shirran’s multi-tiered design featuring cereal shingles and a wrap-around porch won the children’s category. Photo by City of Campbell River Recreation and Culture Department
Who doesn’t love a peppermint sidewalk? The Nourse Family picked up the top prize in the Family division for their pretty in pink design. Photo by City of Campbell River Recreation and Culture Department
Travis Helm’s peaked roof design featuring holiday minions picked up the top prize in the adult division of the City of Campbell River Recreation and Culture Department’s annual gingerbread house contest. Photo by City of Campbell River Recreation and Culture Department
Abigail Kumar’s classicly-shaped gingerbread house featuring lollipop lawn ornaments picked up top honours in the youth category. Photo by City of Campbell River Recreation and Culture Department

Are you searching for some inspiration for this year’s gingerbread display? Look no further.

The City of Campbell River Recreation and Culture Department held a gingerbread house decorating contest during the Big Truck Parade.

The entries, which weren’t limited to typical houses, were on display in the art gallery in Tyee Plaza Friday night.

The public was able to vote for their favourite. It was a free contest to enter.

The City of Campbell River Recreation and Culture Department says the votes have been tallied and the winners are:

Adult: Travis Helm

Family: Nourse Family

Youth: Abigail Kumar

Child: Sydney Shirran

RELATED: Giving the gift of a healthier ecosystem through Greenways’ Sponsor a Species initiative

RELATED: Christmas is coming to the Museum at Campbell River

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Extreme weather has always been part of life in the Cambpell River region

Just Posted

Carihi Tyees to play for provincial gold

Senior Girls Volleyball team will face Little Flower Academy this afternoon

Rate changes coming to Campbell River transit system in April

Many users will actually see a decrease in what they pay to get around town

Kick off the holiday season with largest Big Truck Parade yet

More than 70 trucks expected to light up the streets

Campbell River’s Devon Rodgers has winning weekend at bowling nationals

Rodgers won women’s singles and the team event alongside Harley Trenholm and Lower Mainland duo

New Sayward library to open in December after sudden closure in 2017

Village has been using council chambers as temporary library space for two years

B.C. woman describes state-of-the-art Parkinson’s treatment as ‘miraculous’

After a long wait for Deep Brain Stimulation procedure, excruciating symptoms are disappearing

Canfor adds Christmas closure to B.C. forestry curtailments

More Vancouver Island loggers laid off in industry downturn

Canadian activist says RCMP profile about her is ‘kind of creepy and unsettling’

Clear evidence the RCMP was watching in 2015 has made activist Rachel Small more wary

Man’s body found wrapped in rug near Kamloops dumpster; RCMP investigating

Investigators working to determine timeline leading to man’s death

Port Alberni dips to record-breaking low temperature amid cold snap

The Vancouver Island city was the only one to break cold temperature records this week

Search suspended for missing Lower Mainland man with dementia last seen Thursday

Maple Ridge man who suffers from dementia missing in rural area

Scheer cautions against internal fighting in speech in Conservative heartland

Scheer’s speech Alberta received a warm, but by no means raucous, reception

B.C. Conservative MP Ed Fast declines critic role, cites Scheer’s leadership

Longtime local MP said Conservative leader was entitled to team that ‘fully supports his leadership’

Three of five cats freeze to death after being left in wire crate in South Okanagan

The BC SPCA is reminding pet owners to keep their animals safe inside this winter

Most Read