PHOTOS: City’s gingerbread house contest winners crowned

Are you searching for some inspiration for this year’s gingerbread display? Look no further.
The City of Campbell River Recreation and Culture Department held a gingerbread house decorating contest during the Big Truck Parade.
The entries, which weren’t limited to typical houses, were on display in the art gallery in Tyee Plaza Friday night.
The public was able to vote for their favourite. It was a free contest to enter.
The City of Campbell River Recreation and Culture Department says the votes have been tallied and the winners are:
Adult: Travis Helm
Family: Nourse Family
Youth: Abigail Kumar
Child: Sydney Shirran
