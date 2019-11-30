PHOTOS: City’s gingerbread house contest winners crowned

Sydney Shirran’s multi-tiered design featuring cereal shingles and a wrap-around porch won the children’s category. Photo by City of Campbell River Recreation and Culture Department Who doesn’t love a peppermint sidewalk? The Nourse Family picked up the top prize in the Family division for their pretty in pink design. Photo by City of Campbell River Recreation and Culture Department Travis Helm’s peaked roof design featuring holiday minions picked up the top prize in the adult division of the City of Campbell River Recreation and Culture Department’s annual gingerbread house contest. Photo by City of Campbell River Recreation and Culture Department Abigail Kumar’s classicly-shaped gingerbread house featuring lollipop lawn ornaments picked up top honours in the youth category. Photo by City of Campbell River Recreation and Culture Department

Are you searching for some inspiration for this year’s gingerbread display? Look no further.

The City of Campbell River Recreation and Culture Department held a gingerbread house decorating contest during the Big Truck Parade.

The entries, which weren’t limited to typical houses, were on display in the art gallery in Tyee Plaza Friday night.

The public was able to vote for their favourite. It was a free contest to enter.

The City of Campbell River Recreation and Culture Department says the votes have been tallied and the winners are:

Adult: Travis Helm

Family: Nourse Family

Youth: Abigail Kumar

Child: Sydney Shirran

RELATED: Giving the gift of a healthier ecosystem through Greenways’ Sponsor a Species initiative

RELATED: Christmas is coming to the Museum at Campbell River

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter