PHOTOS: Campbell River’s Spirit Square comes alive for National Indigenous Peoples Day

A carnival ride set up by Spirit Square in Campbell River gets some use during National Indigenous Peoples Day. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River MirrorA carnival ride set up by Spirit Square in Campbell River gets some use during National Indigenous Peoples Day. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror
Spirited dancing at National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations in Campbell River. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River MirrorSpirited dancing at National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations in Campbell River. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror
Local musicians played their hearts out at Spirit Square for National Indigenous Peoples Day. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River MirrorLocal musicians played their hearts out at Spirit Square for National Indigenous Peoples Day. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror
A little afternoon rain didn’t stop people enjoying National Indigenous Peoples Day. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River MirrorA little afternoon rain didn’t stop people enjoying National Indigenous Peoples Day. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror
Pups enjoyed National Indigenous Peoples Day too. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River MirrorPups enjoyed National Indigenous Peoples Day too. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror
Puppeteers told traditional tales at National Indigenous Peoples Day in Campbell River. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River MirrorPuppeteers told traditional tales at National Indigenous Peoples Day in Campbell River. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror
A couple youngsters getting a refresher on the bouncy amusement area rules at National Indigenous Peoples Day. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River MirrorA couple youngsters getting a refresher on the bouncy amusement area rules at National Indigenous Peoples Day. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror
Happy folk at National Indigenous Peoples Day in Campbell River. Ronan O’DOherty photo/ Campbell River MirrorHappy folk at National Indigenous Peoples Day in Campbell River. Ronan O’DOherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror
Many took advantage of the face painting offered at National Indigenous Peoples Day. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River MirrorMany took advantage of the face painting offered at National Indigenous Peoples Day. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror
The king of rock-n-roll makes an appearance at National Indigenous Peoples Day. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River MirrorThe king of rock-n-roll makes an appearance at National Indigenous Peoples Day. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror

A little soggy weather did little to dampen the spirits of people who attended National Indigenous Peoples Day in Campbell River on Tursday, June 21.

Spirit Square was still packed with folks taking in local musicians blasting out classic rock songs together. The music could be heard bouncing off the shops at Tyee plaza.

Some danced in front of the stage, while others just nodded their heads.

A midway was set up on 16th Ave. with kids having a ball in bouncy amusement areas, taking in puppet shows, and enjoying the quickly rotating flyers carnival ride.

Many stands were manned by artisans selling delicious food, and indigenous art, jewellery and clothing.

An Elvis impersonator even made an appearance towards the end of the day.

