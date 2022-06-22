PHOTOS: Campbell River’s Spirit Square comes alive for National Indigenous Peoples Day

A little soggy weather did little to dampen the spirits of people who attended National Indigenous Peoples Day in Campbell River on Tursday, June 21.
Spirit Square was still packed with folks taking in local musicians blasting out classic rock songs together. The music could be heard bouncing off the shops at Tyee plaza.
Some danced in front of the stage, while others just nodded their heads.
A midway was set up on 16th Ave. with kids having a ball in bouncy amusement areas, taking in puppet shows, and enjoying the quickly rotating flyers carnival ride.
Many stands were manned by artisans selling delicious food, and indigenous art, jewellery and clothing.
An Elvis impersonator even made an appearance towards the end of the day.
