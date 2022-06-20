PHOTOS: Campbell River shows off its Pride and pups

Campbell River had its pride on display at Spirit Square on Saturday, June 18. Ronan O’Doherty photo/Campbell River Mirror Campbell River’s first Paws for Pride got the day started. Ronan O’Doherty photo/Campbell River Mirror Pups put their talents to the test for a rapt audience at Paws for Pride. Ronan O’Doherty photo/Campbell River Mirror Arcana De Vil put on an electrifying show at Spirit Square for Campbell River Pride. Ronan O’Doherty photo/Campbell River Mirror Mikel Planomaniac sang a touching Oscar the Grouch song at Campbell River Pride. Ronan O’Doherty photo/Campbell River Mirror A colourfully costumed onlooker takes in Pride at Spirit Square in Campbell River. Ronan O’Doherty photo/Campbell River Mirror

Pride was celebrated with gusto in Campbell River on Saturday, June 18.

The colourfully-costumed were joined by some pups with wonderful get ups this year too.

Paws for Pride got the celebrations of to a start with more than 20 proud owners showing off their dazzling dogs.

Prizes were awarded for best costume, and best trick performed, but the real winners were the audience members who clapped enthusiastically for all the wonderful dogs.

Lisa Petrunia is one of the organizers for North Island Pride, and she thought the first annual Paws for Pride was great.

“They’re all amazing,” she said of the preened pups. “They were so cute, everyone looks really great and sparkly and colourful.”

It was a no-brainer to add the canine colour to the rest of the events of the day.

“So many people love their dogs and want to dress them up,” Petrunia said. “Victoria and other cities have their dog parade walks, and they’re always successful, so we thought it would be a good year to introduce it here.”

The afternoon’s festivities at Spirit Square were just as jubilant.

A crowd of more than 150 decked out in dazzling garb took in some awesome shows by talented performers.

Arcana De Vil whirled and twirled hypnotically to loud cheers from the energetic crowd, and Mikel Planomaniac impressed with some heartfelt guitar accompanied songs.

Adam Lambhorgini and Syrus Marcus Ware rounded out the day, which also included face painting, art making, and some fun booths to shop at.

Later on that evening, the roof of the Tidemark Theatre probably came close to blowing off with more exhilarating shows from drag performers and Vancouver LGBTQ band Queer as Funk.



