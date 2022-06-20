PHOTOS: Campbell River shows off its Pride and pups

Pride was celebrated with gusto in Campbell River on Saturday, June 18.
The colourfully-costumed were joined by some pups with wonderful get ups this year too.
Paws for Pride got the celebrations of to a start with more than 20 proud owners showing off their dazzling dogs.
Prizes were awarded for best costume, and best trick performed, but the real winners were the audience members who clapped enthusiastically for all the wonderful dogs.
Lisa Petrunia is one of the organizers for North Island Pride, and she thought the first annual Paws for Pride was great.
“They’re all amazing,” she said of the preened pups. “They were so cute, everyone looks really great and sparkly and colourful.”
It was a no-brainer to add the canine colour to the rest of the events of the day.
“So many people love their dogs and want to dress them up,” Petrunia said. “Victoria and other cities have their dog parade walks, and they’re always successful, so we thought it would be a good year to introduce it here.”
The afternoon’s festivities at Spirit Square were just as jubilant.
A crowd of more than 150 decked out in dazzling garb took in some awesome shows by talented performers.
Arcana De Vil whirled and twirled hypnotically to loud cheers from the energetic crowd, and Mikel Planomaniac impressed with some heartfelt guitar accompanied songs.
Adam Lambhorgini and Syrus Marcus Ware rounded out the day, which also included face painting, art making, and some fun booths to shop at.
Later on that evening, the roof of the Tidemark Theatre probably came close to blowing off with more exhilarating shows from drag performers and Vancouver LGBTQ band Queer as Funk.
ronan.odoherty@campbellrivermirror.com
