PHOTOS: Campbell River Fire Department tour makes 4-year-old boy’s day

Boy’s dream of sitting in a fire truck was fulfilled

Ryan, 4, had his dream of sitting in a fire truck fulfilled during a tour of the Campbell River Fire Department with his grandparents last weekend. Photo by Vicki Jackson

A Campbell River grandparent is thankful for the tour her fire truck-loving grandson received at the Campbell River Fire Hall last weekend.

Vicki Jackson sent us a few photos of four-year-old Ryan having his dream of sitting in a fire truck fulfilled, along with this message:

“Hello; We would like to take this opportunity to thank the Campbell River Fire Dept. for giving us and especially our Grandson Ryan a tour of the Fire Hall. A special thanks to Tyler and his team for their kindness and making a 4 yr. old little boy’s dream of sitting in a Fire Truck come true.Thanks also for your continuing commitment to the safety of your community…….Wayne and Vicki Jackson.”

RELATED: Ocean Grove student takes the reins of Campbell River fire department… for a day

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Ryan, 4, had his dream of sitting in a fire truck fulfilled during a tour of the Campbell River Fire Department with his grandparents last weekend. Photo by Vicki Jackson

Ryan, 4, had his dream of sitting in a fire truck fulfilled during a tour of the Campbell River Fire Department with his grandparents last weekend. Photo by Vicki Jackson

Previous story
Legion thanks RCMP with free memberships

Just Posted

North Island College Campbell River campus expansion officially opened

North Island College (NIC) students will have better access to state-of-the-art facilities… Continue reading

New seniors network coming to Campbell River

Seniors in Campbell River will soon have a new service. The Campbell… Continue reading

Celebrate with a heart-shaped pizza for charity at Boston Pizza on Valentines Day

Campbell River restaurant raising funds for local KidStart

SD72 releases list of emergency terms

Drop-cover-hold, shelter-in-place, hold and secure, lockdown all included

Museum at Campbell River’s model train show keeps chugging along

‘I think there’s something about trains that’s just embedded in the Canadian identity’

VIDEO: Impeachment witnesses rejected, ensuring Trump’s acquittal

Senate vote was 51-49, despite Republicans Susan Collins and Mitt Romney siding with Democrats

Windstorm causes 47 power outages on southern Vancouver Island

Almost 2,500 customers without power through Saturday morning

Flooding closes Highway 1, Cowichan Valley declares state of emergency

Homes evacuated overnight, residents put up

Longtime Vancouver Island First Nation chief arrested

Hupacasath First Nation’s Steven Tatoosh faces numerous charges following a Jan. 28 incident

Judge grants Saanich drug smuggler sentencing delay to sell a boat, repay parents

A Canada-U.S. investigation seized guns, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine

VIDEO: Here are 10 Super Bowl ads you won’t see in Canada

You can still see them online, after a Dec. 19 Supreme Court of Canada ruling

Former employee critical of North Island Hospital recycling practices

A former North Island Hospital employee says recyclables at the Comox Valley… Continue reading

DFO sets Salish Sea herring harvest rate at 20 per cent

Coastal communities and conservation groups say that Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO)… Continue reading

Navy officer dismissed after dismantling smoke detectors, encouraging smoking on HMCS Calgary

Commanding officer also replaced aboard HMCS Calgary

Most Read