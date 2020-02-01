PHOTOS: Campbell River Fire Department tour makes 4-year-old boy’s day

Ryan, 4, had his dream of sitting in a fire truck fulfilled during a tour of the Campbell River Fire Department with his grandparents last weekend. Photo by Vicki Jackson

A Campbell River grandparent is thankful for the tour her fire truck-loving grandson received at the Campbell River Fire Hall last weekend.

Vicki Jackson sent us a few photos of four-year-old Ryan having his dream of sitting in a fire truck fulfilled, along with this message:

“Hello; We would like to take this opportunity to thank the Campbell River Fire Dept. for giving us and especially our Grandson Ryan a tour of the Fire Hall. A special thanks to Tyler and his team for their kindness and making a 4 yr. old little boy’s dream of sitting in a Fire Truck come true.Thanks also for your continuing commitment to the safety of your community…….Wayne and Vicki Jackson.”

