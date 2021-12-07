PHOTOS: Campbell River Eagles donates to local community groups

The Fraternal Order of Eagles Campbell River Aerie and Auxiallary presented a $1,100 cheque to the Salvation Army on Dec. 2, 2021. Aerie member Al Tripple (l-r), Captain Violet Hopkins, Ladies Auxillary president Franca Warkentin, and Aerie president Daryl Hippolt. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River MirrorThe Fraternal Order of Eagles Campbell River Aerie and Auxiallary presented a $1,100 cheque to the Salvation Army on Dec. 2, 2021. Aerie member Al Tripple (l-r), Captain Violet Hopkins, Ladies Auxillary president Franca Warkentin, and Aerie president Daryl Hippolt. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River Mirror
The Fraternal Order of Eagles Campbell River Aerie and Auxiliary presented a $800 cheque to the Knights of Columbus on Dec. 2, 2021. Ladies Auxiliary president Franca Warkentin (l-r), John Geron, and Aerie president Daryl Hippolt. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River MirrorThe Fraternal Order of Eagles Campbell River Aerie and Auxiliary presented a $800 cheque to the Knights of Columbus on Dec. 2, 2021. Ladies Auxiliary president Franca Warkentin (l-r), John Geron, and Aerie president Daryl Hippolt. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River Mirror
The Fraternal Order of Eagles Campbell River Aerie and Auxiliary presented a $200 cheque to Wheels for Wellness on Dec. 2, 2021. Ladies Auxiliary president Franca Warkentin (l-r), Don Buchner, Al Tripple, and Aerie president Daryl Hippolt. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River MirrorThe Fraternal Order of Eagles Campbell River Aerie and Auxiliary presented a $200 cheque to Wheels for Wellness on Dec. 2, 2021. Ladies Auxiliary president Franca Warkentin (l-r), Don Buchner, Al Tripple, and Aerie president Daryl Hippolt. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River Mirror
The Fraternal Order of Eagles Campbell River Aerie and Auxiliary presented a $200 cheque to First Open Heart Society on Dec. 2, 2021. Ladies Auxiliary president Franca Warkentin (l-r), Al Tripple, Rep. Ken McRann, and Aerie president Daryl Hippolt. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River MirrorThe Fraternal Order of Eagles Campbell River Aerie and Auxiliary presented a $200 cheque to First Open Heart Society on Dec. 2, 2021. Ladies Auxiliary president Franca Warkentin (l-r), Al Tripple, Rep. Ken McRann, and Aerie president Daryl Hippolt. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River Mirror
The Fraternal Order of Eagles Campbell River Aerie and Auxiliary presented a $200 cheque to Campbell River Head Injury Support Society on Dec. 2, 2021. Ladies Auxiliary president Franca Warkentin (l-r), Al Tripple, Valerie Kroot, and Aerie president Daryl Hippolt. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River MirrorThe Fraternal Order of Eagles Campbell River Aerie and Auxiliary presented a $200 cheque to Campbell River Head Injury Support Society on Dec. 2, 2021. Ladies Auxiliary president Franca Warkentin (l-r), Al Tripple, Valerie Kroot, and Aerie president Daryl Hippolt. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River Mirror
The Fraternal Order of Eagles Campbell River Aerie and Auxiliary presented a $150 cheque to Citizens on Patrol on Dec. 2, 2021. Ladies Auxiliary president Franca Warkentin (l-r), Al Tripple, Dave Jackson, and Aerie president Daryl Hippolt. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River MirrorThe Fraternal Order of Eagles Campbell River Aerie and Auxiliary presented a $150 cheque to Citizens on Patrol on Dec. 2, 2021. Ladies Auxiliary president Franca Warkentin (l-r), Al Tripple, Dave Jackson, and Aerie president Daryl Hippolt. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River Mirror
The Fraternal Order of Eagles Campbell River Aerie and Auxiliary presented a $300 cheque to the Campbell River Hospital Foundation on Dec. 2, 2021. Ladies Auxiliary president Franca Warkentin (l-r), Al Tripple, Keltie McKale, Stacey Marsh, and Aerie president Daryl Hippolt. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River MirrorThe Fraternal Order of Eagles Campbell River Aerie and Auxiliary presented a $300 cheque to the Campbell River Hospital Foundation on Dec. 2, 2021. Ladies Auxiliary president Franca Warkentin (l-r), Al Tripple, Keltie McKale, Stacey Marsh, and Aerie president Daryl Hippolt. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River Mirror
The Fraternal Order of Eagles Campbell River Aerie and Auxiliary presented a $600 cheque to the Campbell River & District Food Bank Society on Dec. 2, 2021. Ladies Auxiliary president Franca Warkentin (l-r), Al Tripple, Debbie Willis, and Aerie president Daryl Hippolt. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River MirrorThe Fraternal Order of Eagles Campbell River Aerie and Auxiliary presented a $600 cheque to the Campbell River & District Food Bank Society on Dec. 2, 2021. Ladies Auxiliary president Franca Warkentin (l-r), Al Tripple, Debbie Willis, and Aerie president Daryl Hippolt. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River Mirror
The Fraternal Order of Eagles Campbell River Aerie and Auxiliary presented a $200 cheque to the Campbell River MS Support Group on Dec. 2, 2021. Ladies Auxiliary president Franca Warkentin (l-r), Al Tripple, Lois Howes, and Aerie president Daryl Hippolt. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River MirrorThe Fraternal Order of Eagles Campbell River Aerie and Auxiliary presented a $200 cheque to the Campbell River MS Support Group on Dec. 2, 2021. Ladies Auxiliary president Franca Warkentin (l-r), Al Tripple, Lois Howes, and Aerie president Daryl Hippolt. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River Mirror

The Fraternal Order of Eagles #3097 Campbell River presented cheques to nine community organizations, as a way to give back.

The cheques were presented to representatives of each group at the Eagles Hall on Dec. 2.

The donations included: $1,100 to Salvation Army, $800 to Knights of Columbus, $600 to the Campbell River Food Bank, $300 to the Campbell River Hospital Foundation, $200 to the Campbell River Head Injury Support Society, $200 to the Campbell River MS Society, $200 to the First Open Heart Society, $200 to Wheels for Wellness, and $150 to Citizens on Patrol.

