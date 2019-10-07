PHOTOS: Boston Bruins charity event packs the Brindy

Moe Lemay reacts after scoring a goal. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror It was a full house at the Brindy for the Boston Bruins Alumni game on Oct. 6, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror Players were introduced before the game. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror Fans cheer on the teams from the mezzanine. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror Ray Bourque skates among the Campbell River Minor Hockey pre-novice skaters. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror Terry Hoff, guest coach for the Boston Bruins Alumni team, poses for a photo with a fan sign. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror Al Iafrate controls the puck. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror Ray Bourque takes a rest on the bench during the Boston Bruins Alumni Charity game against the Campbell River Oldtimers at the Brindy on Oct. 6, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror The Boston Bruins Alumni celebrate a goal during the Boston Bruins Alumni Charity game against the Campbell River Oldtimers at the Brindy on Oct. 6, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror Ray Bourque directs his linemates ahead of a faceoff. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror The Campbell River Oldtimers score a goal on Roy Nolan, goalie for the Bruins Alumni team during a charity game on Oct. 6, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Boston Bruins fans packed the Rod Brind’Amour Arena for a fun-filled afternoon of hockey over the weekend.

It was a full-house for the charity event, which saw members of the Boston Bruins alumni take on the Campbell River Oldtimers in a just-for-kicks hockey game Sunday afternoon.

Ray Bourque led a star-studded line-up that included Bruins players of old like Al Iafrate, Andrew Raycroft, Bob Sweeney, Dave Shaw, Geoff Courtnall, Moe Lemay and Larry Melnyk.

The Boston Bruins alumni are on the ice warming up for this afternoon’s charity game at the Brindy in #campbellriver pic.twitter.com/KEXdyt1DTd — Marissa Tiel (@marissatiel) October 6, 2019

Earlier in the day, 100 VIP ticket-holders attended a meet-and-greet with the players and had their team memorabilia signed.

The event raised money for three local groups: the Campbell River Oldtimers Hockey Club, Campbell River Minor Hockey Association and Cameryn’s Cause.

