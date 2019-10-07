PHOTOS: Boston Bruins charity event packs the Brindy

Campbell River Boston Bruins fans packed the Rod Brind’Amour Arena for a fun-filled afternoon of hockey over the weekend.
It was a full-house for the charity event, which saw members of the Boston Bruins alumni take on the Campbell River Oldtimers in a just-for-kicks hockey game Sunday afternoon.
Ray Bourque led a star-studded line-up that included Bruins players of old like Al Iafrate, Andrew Raycroft, Bob Sweeney, Dave Shaw, Geoff Courtnall, Moe Lemay and Larry Melnyk.
The Boston Bruins alumni are on the ice warming up for this afternoon’s charity game at the Brindy in #campbellriver pic.twitter.com/KEXdyt1DTd
— Marissa Tiel (@marissatiel) October 6, 2019
Earlier in the day, 100 VIP ticket-holders attended a meet-and-greet with the players and had their team memorabilia signed.
The event raised money for three local groups: the Campbell River Oldtimers Hockey Club, Campbell River Minor Hockey Association and Cameryn’s Cause.
@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.