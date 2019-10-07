PHOTOS: Boston Bruins charity event packs the Brindy

Moe Lemay reacts after scoring a goal. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
It was a full house at the Brindy for the Boston Bruins Alumni game on Oct. 6, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Players were introduced before the game. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror
Fans cheer on the teams from the mezzanine. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror
Ray Bourque skates among the Campbell River Minor Hockey pre-novice skaters. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror
Terry Hoff, guest coach for the Boston Bruins Alumni team, poses for a photo with a fan sign. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Al Iafrate controls the puck. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Ray Bourque takes a rest on the bench during the Boston Bruins Alumni Charity game against the Campbell River Oldtimers at the Brindy on Oct. 6, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror
The Boston Bruins Alumni celebrate a goal during the Boston Bruins Alumni Charity game against the Campbell River Oldtimers at the Brindy on Oct. 6, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror
Ray Bourque directs his linemates ahead of a faceoff. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
The Campbell River Oldtimers score a goal on Roy Nolan, goalie for the Bruins Alumni team during a charity game on Oct. 6, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Boston Bruins fans packed the Rod Brind’Amour Arena for a fun-filled afternoon of hockey over the weekend.

It was a full-house for the charity event, which saw members of the Boston Bruins alumni take on the Campbell River Oldtimers in a just-for-kicks hockey game Sunday afternoon.

Ray Bourque led a star-studded line-up that included Bruins players of old like Al Iafrate, Andrew Raycroft, Bob Sweeney, Dave Shaw, Geoff Courtnall, Moe Lemay and Larry Melnyk.

Earlier in the day, 100 VIP ticket-holders attended a meet-and-greet with the players and had their team memorabilia signed.

The event raised money for three local groups: the Campbell River Oldtimers Hockey Club, Campbell River Minor Hockey Association and Cameryn’s Cause.

RELATED: Boston Bruins alumni coming to Campbell River

RELATED: Bourque and the Bruins boys bring benefit event to the Brindy

