PHOTOS: Aerial images capture size of Big Truck Parade

An aerial view of the Big Truck Parade in Campbell River, B.C. on Nov. 29, 2019. Photo by Suavair
It might be safe to say that a SuavAir drone had the best seat in the house for Nov. 29’s Big Truck Parade in Campbell River. Now you can share the view. The company has shared the images on its Facebook page.

Seeing the parade from the air, you can appreciate just how large this year’s edition was: 73 trucks all lined up on Highway 19A. It was the largest edition of the parade for Campbell River.

