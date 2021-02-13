Pets need their teeth brushed too

February is pet dental health month, and the BC SPCA has shared some ideas on how to keep your pet’s teeth pearly, white and healthy.

“The BC SPCA spends more than $350,000 annually on dentals,” said Mark Takhar, BC SPCA chief operations officer. “We estimate that 15 to 20 per cent of animals who come into our care require dentals that range from a cleaning, to cleaning plus (tooth) extractions.”

Almost everyone knows how painful it can be to have dental problems. That applies to your pets as well. When pet guardians take the time to pay attention to their friends’ dental health, the benefits can add up.

“Your pet will have better breath, and dental disease can lead to serious problems with your pet’s organs or other parts of his body,” said Vernon and District branch manager Chelsea Taylor. “Humans need dental care every day – why wouldn’t your pet?”

Chew treats and brushing your pet’s teeth regularly can help a lot, Taylor explained. Retained baby teeth can cause problems as well, and pets who do not get regular dental care can lose their teeth painfully.

“We thought we’d remind pet guardians to think of their animals’ teeth, too,” Taylor said. “Your pets are good at hiding pain.

“You might not even know they have a serious dental problem unless it’s highly advanced.”

RELATED: Too many new pet owners, not enough vets make getting animal care a problem

HealthPets