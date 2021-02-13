Pet Dental Health month is recognized every February. Photo courtesy BC SPCA

Pet Dental Health month is recognized every February. Photo courtesy BC SPCA

Pets need their teeth brushed too

February is pet dental health month, and the BC SPCA has shared some ideas on how to keep your pet’s teeth pearly, white and healthy.

“The BC SPCA spends more than $350,000 annually on dentals,” said Mark Takhar, BC SPCA chief operations officer. “We estimate that 15 to 20 per cent of animals who come into our care require dentals that range from a cleaning, to cleaning plus (tooth) extractions.”

Almost everyone knows how painful it can be to have dental problems. That applies to your pets as well. When pet guardians take the time to pay attention to their friends’ dental health, the benefits can add up.

“Your pet will have better breath, and dental disease can lead to serious problems with your pet’s organs or other parts of his body,” said Vernon and District branch manager Chelsea Taylor. “Humans need dental care every day – why wouldn’t your pet?”

Chew treats and brushing your pet’s teeth regularly can help a lot, Taylor explained. Retained baby teeth can cause problems as well, and pets who do not get regular dental care can lose their teeth painfully.

“We thought we’d remind pet guardians to think of their animals’ teeth, too,” Taylor said. “Your pets are good at hiding pain.

“You might not even know they have a serious dental problem unless it’s highly advanced.”

RELATED: Too many new pet owners, not enough vets make getting animal care a problem

HealthPets

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Coldest Night of the Year scheduled for Feb. 20

Just Posted

A staff report shows the options the SRD board considered in dealing with the Cortes Island Director’s alleged insider influence. Photo courtesy Youtube.
SRD Board provides Cortes Director with ‘Statement of Expectations’ after insider influence allegations

Allegations of insider influence come from December 2020 emails

Pet Dental Health month is recognized every February. Photo courtesy BC SPCA
Pets need their teeth brushed too

February is pet dental health month, and the BC SPCA has shared… Continue reading

Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan’s office said that Mowi’s intention to cull fish is unfortunate but the government is not directing the company to take this option. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Feds says they are not on the hook for Mowi decision to cull 2.6 million farmed fish

DFO says it has not ordered the cull nor denied transfer to other sites

The speaker series starts with a talk by Sonia Voicescu on the butterflies of Vancouver Island. Photo supplied by Museum at Campbell River
Environmental speakers series leads up to Earth Day

Greenways Land Trust and Museum at Campbell River extending Art+Earth Festival this year

Mowi Canada West salmon farm. (Mowi photo)
Salmon farming exec says feds left the North Island on the hook with no safety net

“Quite possibly the most impactful, careless, reckless, thoughtless, decision that I have ever seen”

Ross Yaxley of Chilliwack made his 100th blood donation on May 27, 2013. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 is Donor Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 14 to 20

Donor Day, Love Your Pet Day, Do a Grouch a Favour Day are all coming up this week

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Vancouver Island Connector along with the Tofino Bus will not be resuming service this month and will remain suspended until further notice. Black Press file photo
Suspended bus service sparks concern across Vancouver Island

Vancouver Island Connector will not be resuming service this month

The B.C. government is in the process of procuring an anti-racism training module for policymakers and senior-level government officials. (Photo: Pixabay)
B.C. government looking to anti-racism training for high-level officials

The project aims to tackle systemic, institutional racism at the highest levels of government

The USITC ruled that Canadian blueberries do not pose a threat to domestic American growers of the berry. (PIxabay photo)
Canadian blueberries ruled not a threat to American producers

American trade group determines import of Canadian blueberries does not pose trade threat

Snowboarders at Revelstoke Mountain Resort in December. The resort said they are focusing on the local market as travel for recreation is not advised. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Provinces launches COVID-19 education campaign for ski communities

The slogan is ‘be the reason we all have a ski season’

More female realtors on Vancouver Island are reporting thery are being harassed by phone calls and texts of a sexual nature. (File photo)
More Island realtors targets of sexually charged texts and calls

At least eight more cases on Island now

Vancouver Island University is one of the post-secondary institutions in B.C. expecting operating deficits this year and next year. (Nanaimo Bulletin)
B.C. colleges, universities allowed to run COVID-19 deficits

Falling revenue, rising costs mean red ink for 20 institutions

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power)
Pucks shatter, blades break: Alberta hockey players face off against bitter cold for cancer

Temperatures have dropped to between -40 C and -55 C

Most Read