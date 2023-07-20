Juno award winning children’s singer/songwriter, Peter Puffin, will be singing, dancing and engaging audiences of every age in many Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) branches and communities this summer. Photo contributed

Juno award winning children’s singer/songwriter, Peter Puffin, will be singing, dancing and engaging audiences of every age in many Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) branches and communities this summer. Photo contributed

Peter Puffin to sing, dance and engage audiences in Island library branches

No summer on Vancouver Island would be complete without a BC Summer Reading Club (SRC) party, and this year is no exception.

Juno award winning children’s singer/songwriter, Peter Puffin, will be singing, dancing and engaging audiences of every age in many Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) branches and communities.

“If you’ve never seen Peter Puffin perform before, you’re in for a treat,” says VIRL Librarian, Virginia MacLeod. “His energy is infectious, his messages are encouraging and important, and his shows are a lot of fun. Everyone will be up and dancing from the moment Peter hits the stage to the final song of his set.”

Here’s where you can catch Peter’s free interactive SRC concerts:

Nanaimo

Tuesday, July 25, 5 – 7 p.m.

Sway’ A’ Lana (Maffeo Sutton Park)

Mill Bay (South Cowichan)

Wednesday, July 26, 1 – 2 p.m.

Mill Bay Library

Comox

Thursday, July 27, 11am – 12 p.m.

Comox Library

Port McNeill

Friday, July 28, 10 – 11 a.m.

Gate House Theatre

Port Hardy

Friday, July 28, 3 – 4 p.m.

Thunderbird Mall

Sayward

Saturday, July 29, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Sayward Library

Campbell River

Monday, July 31, 10 – 11 a.m.

Campbell River Library

Gold River

Monday, July 31, 3 – 4 p.m.

Tsa’Xana Gym

Sidney

Thursday, August 3, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Sidney/North Saanich Library

Sooke

Thursday, August 3, 3:30 – 5 p.m.

Sooke Library

Chemainus

Friday, August 4, 2 – 3 p.m.

Chemainus Library

Gabriola Island

Saturday, August 5, 2 – 3 p.m.

Gabriola Library

Parksville

Tuesday, August 8, 10:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Coombs Fairgrounds

Port Alberni

Tuesday, August 8, 3 – 5 p.m.

Port Alberni Library

Cowichan Lake

Wednesday, August 9, 2 – 3 p.m.

Cowichan Lake Library

Cowichan (Duncan)

Thursday, August 10, 12 – 1 p.m.

Cowichan Library

Quadra Island

Friday, August 11, 11am – 12 p.m.

Quadra Island Library

Courtenay

Saturday, August 12, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Courtenay Library

More information about the BC Summer Reading at VIRL is available here: https://virl.bc.ca/read-watch-listen/audience/kids/src/.

Find out more about Peter Puffin on this website: https://www.puffin.ca/

Campbell River

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Islands Folk Festival back in full swing in Cowichan for 39th year

Just Posted

A wildfire which started in the afternoon of May 29 west of Sayward has spread to approximately 160 hectares since it started on the afternoon of May 29. Photo Courtesy Rachel Boult/Facebook
SRD wants more information from B.C. Wildfire Service about visible fires

North Island MLA Michele Babchuk ties the apron up on Social Development and Poverty Reduction Minister Shiela Malcolmson as B.C. Premier David Eby adjusts his during the announcement of $7.5 million to the United Way by the province for Food Hubs. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Provincial government announces $7.5 million investment in food hub funding

BC Health Minister Adrian Dix (left) and Premier David Eby announce the plan to build a three-storey long term care facility on the west side of the North Island Hospital, Campbell River campus that will accomodate 153 long-term care beds. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Province announces new seniors long-term care facility for Campbell River

Surrey RCMP have issued an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton.
Amber Alert issued for 2 Surrey children last seen in Kelowna, B.C.