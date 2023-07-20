Peter Puffin to sing, dance and engage audiences in Island library branches

No summer on Vancouver Island would be complete without a BC Summer Reading Club (SRC) party, and this year is no exception.
Juno award winning children’s singer/songwriter, Peter Puffin, will be singing, dancing and engaging audiences of every age in many Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) branches and communities.
“If you’ve never seen Peter Puffin perform before, you’re in for a treat,” says VIRL Librarian, Virginia MacLeod. “His energy is infectious, his messages are encouraging and important, and his shows are a lot of fun. Everyone will be up and dancing from the moment Peter hits the stage to the final song of his set.”
Here’s where you can catch Peter’s free interactive SRC concerts:
Nanaimo
Tuesday, July 25, 5 – 7 p.m.
Sway’ A’ Lana (Maffeo Sutton Park)
Mill Bay (South Cowichan)
Wednesday, July 26, 1 – 2 p.m.
Mill Bay Library
Comox
Thursday, July 27, 11am – 12 p.m.
Comox Library
Port McNeill
Friday, July 28, 10 – 11 a.m.
Gate House Theatre
Port Hardy
Friday, July 28, 3 – 4 p.m.
Thunderbird Mall
Sayward
Saturday, July 29, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Sayward Library
Campbell River
Monday, July 31, 10 – 11 a.m.
Campbell River Library
Gold River
Monday, July 31, 3 – 4 p.m.
Tsa’Xana Gym
Sidney
Thursday, August 3, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Sidney/North Saanich Library
Sooke
Thursday, August 3, 3:30 – 5 p.m.
Sooke Library
Chemainus
Friday, August 4, 2 – 3 p.m.
Chemainus Library
Gabriola Island
Saturday, August 5, 2 – 3 p.m.
Gabriola Library
Parksville
Tuesday, August 8, 10:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Coombs Fairgrounds
Port Alberni
Tuesday, August 8, 3 – 5 p.m.
Port Alberni Library
Cowichan Lake
Wednesday, August 9, 2 – 3 p.m.
Cowichan Lake Library
Cowichan (Duncan)
Thursday, August 10, 12 – 1 p.m.
Cowichan Library
Quadra Island
Friday, August 11, 11am – 12 p.m.
Quadra Island Library
Courtenay
Saturday, August 12, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Courtenay Library
More information about the BC Summer Reading at VIRL is available here: https://virl.bc.ca/read-watch-listen/audience/kids/src/.
Find out more about Peter Puffin on this website: https://www.puffin.ca/