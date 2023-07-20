Peter Puffin to sing, dance and engage audiences in Island library branches

Juno award winning children’s singer/songwriter, Peter Puffin, will be singing, dancing and engaging audiences of every age in many Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) branches and communities this summer. Photo contributed

No summer on Vancouver Island would be complete without a BC Summer Reading Club (SRC) party, and this year is no exception.

Juno award winning children’s singer/songwriter, Peter Puffin, will be singing, dancing and engaging audiences of every age in many Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) branches and communities.

“If you’ve never seen Peter Puffin perform before, you’re in for a treat,” says VIRL Librarian, Virginia MacLeod. “His energy is infectious, his messages are encouraging and important, and his shows are a lot of fun. Everyone will be up and dancing from the moment Peter hits the stage to the final song of his set.”

Here’s where you can catch Peter’s free interactive SRC concerts:

Nanaimo

Tuesday, July 25, 5 – 7 p.m.

Sway’ A’ Lana (Maffeo Sutton Park)

Mill Bay (South Cowichan)

Wednesday, July 26, 1 – 2 p.m.

Mill Bay Library

Comox

Thursday, July 27, 11am – 12 p.m.

Comox Library

Port McNeill

Friday, July 28, 10 – 11 a.m.

Gate House Theatre

Port Hardy

Friday, July 28, 3 – 4 p.m.

Thunderbird Mall

Sayward

Saturday, July 29, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Sayward Library

Campbell River

Monday, July 31, 10 – 11 a.m.

Campbell River Library

Gold River

Monday, July 31, 3 – 4 p.m.

Tsa’Xana Gym

Sidney

Thursday, August 3, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Sidney/North Saanich Library

Sooke

Thursday, August 3, 3:30 – 5 p.m.

Sooke Library

Chemainus

Friday, August 4, 2 – 3 p.m.

Chemainus Library

Gabriola Island

Saturday, August 5, 2 – 3 p.m.

Gabriola Library

Parksville

Tuesday, August 8, 10:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Coombs Fairgrounds

Port Alberni

Tuesday, August 8, 3 – 5 p.m.

Port Alberni Library

Cowichan Lake

Wednesday, August 9, 2 – 3 p.m.

Cowichan Lake Library

Cowichan (Duncan)

Thursday, August 10, 12 – 1 p.m.

Cowichan Library

Quadra Island

Friday, August 11, 11am – 12 p.m.

Quadra Island Library

Courtenay

Saturday, August 12, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Courtenay Library

More information about the BC Summer Reading at VIRL is available here: https://virl.bc.ca/read-watch-listen/audience/kids/src/.

Find out more about Peter Puffin on this website: https://www.puffin.ca/

