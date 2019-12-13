Pet photos with Mrs. Claus raises $1,440 for Campbell River SPCA

Stephanie Arkwright (left)wanted to give a huge shout out to Dogwood PetMart owner Greg Janick (right) for another successful Pet Photo with Mrs. Claus event, held Saturday Dec. 7. They raised an impressive $1,440 for the CRSPCA. Farro Mackenzie Photography took pictures and Photo Tech Foto Source for Printing processed the photos. Photo contributed

Dogwood PetMart hosted their annual pet Photos with Mrs. Claus on Saturday, Dece. 7 and raised $1,440 for the CRSPCA.

“We wanted to give a huge shout out to Dogwood PetMart for another successful Pet photo with Mrs. Claus event, held this past Saturday,” said Campbell River SPCA Branch manager Stephanie Arkwright. “They raised an impressive $1440 for the CRSPCA. Thank you to all of the amazing folks who took their pets in for photos, to Gregory and the wonderful team at Dogwood petmart for putting on such a great event each year, to Farro Mackenzie Photography for taking the beautiful pictures and to Photo Tech foto source for printing all of the photos. We are truly grateful for all of the support of the BCSPCA – Campbell River Branch.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter