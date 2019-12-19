People’s Choice Award recipient chosen at Campbell River Museum’s Festival of Trees

After two weeks of voting, the results are in for the People’s Choice Award at the Museum at Campbell River’s Festival of Trees.

The winner is “It’s a Coastal Lifestyle…Live it,” a fun and creative tree decorated by BC Oceanfront Real Estate Team – Ed Handja Personal Real Estate Corporation and Shelley McKay Personal Real Estate Corporation – Royal LePage Advance Realty. The tree features a fun assortment of coastal-themed ornaments.

People attending a Museum event Nov. 29 voted before the Festival opening for a number of awards. The award for the Most Whimsical Tree went to United Floors & Avenue for the Home with their tree “Gnome for the Holidays.” The award for Most Elegant Tree went to Broadstreet Properties and Seymour Pacific Developments for their tree “White Christmas.” The Most Sustainable Tree award went to the BC Oceanfront Real Estate Team – Ed Handja Personal Real Estate Corporation and Shelley McKay Personal Real Estate Corporation – Royal LePage Advance Realty for their tree “It’s a Coastal Lifestyle…Live it!”- another win for that tree.

“It’s been a great year for the Festival of Trees,” says Museum spokesperson Erika Anderson. “The companies that participated really put a lot of effort into decorating. The people that came in to vote frequently expressed difficulty in choosing just one tree to win the People’s Choice Award.”

During the month of December, the Festival of Trees is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the Festival is free. Bring your family and friends and stop by the Museum at Campbell River at 470 Island Highway to soak up some Christmas cheer. www.crmuseum.ca