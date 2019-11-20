Peepers & Creepers! Campbell River Christmas Bird Count season is coming!

Get your binoculaurs and bird books ready for the annual Christmas Bird Count. Photo contributed

The annual Campbell River Christmas Bird Count will take place this year on Sunday, Dec. 29.

A part of North America’s longest running citizen science project, it is one of over 2,000 similar counts in the Western hemisphere. Counts generate information on bird distribution, numbers and trends, and with bird populations declining rapidly world wide, the information is vital.

The Campbell River count takes place within a 24 km diameter circle and is organized by local volunteers. Some counters spend the whole day outside looking for birds, others participate from the comfort of home by making a ‘bird feeder’ count, (bird count weather can be fowl!). Whether novice or twitcher, all are encouraged to put down the ipads and join in.

If you would like to know more, or to have a refresher, Ed Silkens and other birders will be at the Tyee Spit, past the Tyee club looking towards Quadra on Dec. 1, 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m./noon), to answer questions. Don’t be shy! Organizers say that the better understanding what is happening with our winged friends, the better we can help care for them.

Participation is free, though participants can make a donation to Bird Studies Canada, at https://www.birdscanada.org/ .

Contact Mandy at 250-337-8955 or Doug at 250-923-6477 for more information.

RELATED: Campbell River Christmas Bird Count set for Dec. 30

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter