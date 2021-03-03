Greg Janicki (left), owner of Dogwood Pet Mart rasied $410 this year for the Campbell River SPCA’s Loonies for Love fundraiser which he presented to Stephanie Arkwright, branch manager of the BCSPCA – Campbell River Community Animal Centre. Photo contributed

Pandemic doesn’t stop annual Loonies for Love SPCA fundraiser

Fundraising has been a bit challenging over the past year, but the Campbell River branch of the BCSPCA is over the moon that it was able to host its annual Loonies for Love fundraiser for another year.

They are even happier that they were able to raise $765.

“Thank you to all that donated and participated in making Loonies for Love 2021 a success even during a pandemic,” said Stephanie Arkwright, branch manager of the BCSPCA – Campbell River Community Animal centre. “Dogwood Petmart raised $410 this year, and between Merecroft Veterinary Clinic, Coastland Veterinary Hospital, Campbell River Veterinary Hospital, Campbell River Veterinary Hospital grooming and the branch we raised another $355. A huge thank you to River Ink Printing and signs Ltd. for making this event possible again this year by donating all of the print materials.”

