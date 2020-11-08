Pair of online events planned to address discrimination and racism in the Comox Valley and Campbell River

The Immigrant Welcome Centre’s Welcoming Communities Coalition will be hosting its annual community forums virtually, on Wednesday, Nov. 18 in Campbell River and Thursday, Nov. 19 in the Comox Valley. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE

The Immigrant Welcome Centre’s Welcoming Communities Coalition will be hosting its annual community forums virtually, on Wednesday, Nov. 18 in Campbell River and Thursday, Nov. 19 in the Comox Valley from 2-4 p.m.

The forums will engage community members, the Welcoming Communities Coalition and other stakeholders in an interactive discussion on solution-focused ways to respond to discrimination and racism in our communities. The sessions are open to all, and registration is free.

Participants will hear from two speakers from North Island College.

Daryle Mills, Elder in Residence, frequently takes part in local events and activities, where he shares his cultural background and Cree and Lakota teachings. He has provided social services and youth support for the last 16 years.

Dr. Jen Wrye, a broadly trained sociologist and professor with expertise in Social Justice Studies, will offer a scholarly perspective on addressing racism and discrimination.

These presentations will be followed by interactive breakout sessions to give participants an opportunity to discuss key learnings, lived- experiences and solutions to work toward ending racism and discrimination in our communities.

Advance registration is required by visiting https://immigrantwelcome.ca/blog or emailing Toyin Kareem at Toyin.Kareem@immigrantwelcome.ca

