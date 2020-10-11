Pair of local businesses fundraise for Transitions Society

Eden Street Salon and Hermosa Boutique collected socks and underwear for women in need

From left, Rebecca Palmerley, owner of Hermosa Boutique and Palm tees; Candice Lowery, owner of Eden Street Salon & Day Spa; and Diane Palmer, public relations coordinator at Campbell River and North Island Transition Society pose for a photo outside Hermosa Boutique on Oct. 8, 2020. Hermosa and Eden Street just wrapped up a fundraising effort for the Transition Society where they collected donations of socks and underwear for women in need. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Two local businesses teamed up last month to warm up local women in need.

Eden Street Salon & Day Spa and Hermosa Boutique joined forces to support Campbell River and North Island Transition Society’s Rose Harbour.

Between Sept. 14 and 26, community members donated new pairs of socks at Eden Street, while Hermosa Boutique donated a new pair of underwear for every $100 spent in the store. In all, more than 300 pairs of socks, underwear and personal care items were collected.

“It’s so important to us to give back to the most vulnerable in our community and we’re so lucky to have clients and friends who supported the cause,” said Candice Lowery, owner of Eden Street Salon & Day Spa.

Rebecca Palmer, owner of Hermosa Boutique and Palm Tees, echoed the sentiment.

“Our customers were thrilled about the fundraiser and we were happy to help collect donations and keep CRNITS top-of-mind in the community,” she said.

The Campbell River and North Island Transition Society (CRNITS) provides programs, support and services to women and children in the North Island. It’s a registered charity and was formed in 1985.

Donations welcomed by CRNITS

CRNITS’s women’s centre is also in need of other items to help keep clients warm and dry over the rainy months.

“Basically anything to keep unsheltered women dry and warm over the winter would be ideal,” said Diane Palmer, public relations coordinator for CRNITS.

The charity is especially in need of new waterproof ponchos, gloves, warm coats and blankets, and women’s personal care items (like deodorant, shampoo and feminine hygiene products.)

